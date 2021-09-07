CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Kalamazoo Growlers Have a Secret to Their TikTok Success

By Dana Marshall
 8 days ago
There is one small reason the Kalamazoo Growlers are getting millions of views. The Growlers played their first game in May of 2014. Since then, they have weathered lots of...well...weather. Homer Stryker Field has had a rough time with flooding over the last 7 years. However, kayaking in the ball field isn't the thing that has made the team blow up on TikTok. The main ingredient in their secret sauce is without a doubt the moments when their young coach causes a commotion with the ump.

