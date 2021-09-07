Kalamazoo Growlers Have a Secret to Their TikTok Success

Odds are you’ve heard Walker Hayes’ hit ‘Fancy Like’ on the radio, TikTok or an Applebee’s commercial! He spoke to HL about his viral new song!. Walker Hayes has given date night a whole new meaning! The country crooner’s recent single “Fancy Like” has dominated sound waves and reached beyond his wildest expectations, with the help of his daughter’s viral TikTok dance to the song. Now, Walker has single-handedly brought back the beloved Applebee’s Oreo Shake, which he name-drops in “Fancy Like,” and is featured in the dining spot’s new commercial. “The Oreo Shake is out of retirement!” he laughed while talking EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife.com. “My wife and I went to Applebee’s on our first date, and I definitely had an Oreo Shake and their Bourbon Steak, it’s what I always have… And now this is all happening because of a dance my daughter did and a song that me and several songwriters completely wrote out of sheer having fun and writing about our life, and it’s wild how this is happening.”

