I have many pre-Laura memories of waking up early on a Saturday and praying I could get a seat inside of the Brown Bag Cafe in Moss Bluff. I kept seeing this place on Facebook with these giant french toast dishes and knew I had to try it. Their menu looked like something out of a fat kid's dream and tasted just the same. From their Lemon Stuffed French Toast to Eggs Benedict with fresh Tuna to their Pancake Burger, you'd leave miserably happy each time. Sadly, Hurricane Laura took the Brown Bag Cafe away from us. I remember going down the list of places left standing or not. I got word a few days after Laura that the cafe had all but been flattened. Instantly I thought I would never taste the angelic food that would come out of that kitchen.

MOSS BLUFF, LA ・ 8 DAYS AGO