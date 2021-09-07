5 Lessons I Learned From Launching a Startup During The Pandemic

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. When Zach Bruch and Trevor George met at the University of Michigan, they had no idea they would be making headlines together one day. After graduation, Bruch went on to become a crypto industry expert. To date, he has worked and held leadership positions at Kraken, Cumberland/DRW and JST Capital. He also founded Manna, which is an active investment firm that has backed numerous prominent crypto projects and most recently incubated Switchboard, a Solana based oracle network. While Bruch was becoming a leader in the crypto world, George was becoming known as a digital licensing industry pioneer. He served as the owner of Trevco and of the digital marketing agency, Blue Wheel. Today, they are the co-founders and co-CEOs of RECUR, a technology company that designs and develops on-chain branded experiences that allow fans to buy, collect and re-sell digital products and collectibles (NFTs). Bruch and George sat down with Jessica Abo to discuss their company, their 50-million-dollar Series A and their advice for anyone looking to get into the NFT space.

MARKETS ・ 21 HOURS AGO