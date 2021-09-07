CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Pool: A style book that’s fun to read?

By Frank T. Pool
Longview News-Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSomebody posted a meme the other day that said, “When this generation gets around to writing a history of our times, it will be poorly spelled and without punctuation.”. My first response was to write, “OMG, yessss!!! And short. With emoticons and GIFs!” But I restrained myself, saving the remark for this column.

www.news-journal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Book World: 10 books to read in September

- - - A member of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, Harjo is the first Native Poet Laureate of the United States. Her second memoir (after "Crazy Brave") blends personal journey with cultural meaning, weaving in stories from her ancestors that shaped her growth as an artist and teacher. The result is as strong and lyric as her poetry.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
thebutlercollegian.com

National Read a Book Day

While reading has become less popular in the United States, Sept. 6 encourages Americans to take this day to enjoy a new book. Photo courtesy of Unsplash. Sept. 6 is National Read a Book Day where people will have the opportunity to celebrate a day dedicated to books, but how many people will take this opportunity? Despite the benefits of reading, the percentage of the American population that regularly reads is declining.
AMAZON
wfxb.com

September’s “Read Carolina” Book Club Picks!

Read Carolina’s September pick is “Come Fly the World: The Jet-Age Story of the Women of Pan Am” by Julia Cooke. Following the lives of several female stewardesses from the 1960’s through the 80’s, we get an extensive peek into the glamorous life of these young and single globetrotters. But we’re also enlightened to the harsh realities of the job. Beneath the elegance, these women were subjected to extremely strict regulations on their weight, age, looks, clothes and even their marital status. They were also put under extreme pressure, oftentimes working in the middle of war zones. With only 6 months of basic training, they learned how to apply the perfect lipstick and deescalate situations involving armed hijackers. Not to mention their participation in the Vietnam War, which included everything from to shuttling soldiers to and from battle lines, to executing operation Babylift in April of 1975. You’ll instantly feel transported back into the past in this breathtaking biography focused on war, feminism, racism and civil rights.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
chatelaine.com

5 New Books To Read This Fall

As bright skies give way to navy ones and the evening breeze makes you shiver rather than sweat, take one of these new books by Canadian women to your favourite patio, and savour the last few slivers of summer. The Shaytan Bride by Sumaiya Matin. “Hadn’t I multiple dimensions that...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Twain
Person
Benjamin Dreyer
Person
Jesus
Person
Matthew Mcconaughey
Person
William Faulkner
Person
Nietzsche
whatsupmag.com

My Reading Picks: Reese Witherspoon's Book Club Picks

We love watching Reese Witherspoon movies, so why not read some of her favorite books as well? Below are some of the books that Reese herself has picked for her own Book Club Hello Sunshine. What will you read next?. Do you have any recommendations for me? Email mkotelchuck@whatsupmag.com with...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
bookriot.com

15 Must-Read September Children’s Book Releases

Choosing the 15 books on this list of September children’s book releases out of the many fantastic children’s books releasing this month was hard. More books tend to be published in the early fall months, and while it’s not quite fall, there were still more excellent children’s books to choose from than in previous months. I shout out the ones that didn’t quite make this list at the end.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Wicked Local

Finley’s Adventures: Finley enjoys a visit to Bearly Read Books

“You can’t deny laughter; when it comes, it plops down in your favorite chair and stays as long as it wants.” — Stephen King, author of at least 133 books. Perhaps you think this is a little nuts, but occasionally I like to read illustrated children’s books to Finley. It is another form of connection for us.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Boston

24 books you should read this fall, according to local experts

We asked staff members at Harvard Book Store, Porter Square Books, Frugal Bookstore, Brookline Booksmith, and Trident Booksellers & Café for the titles they’re most excited to dive into this season. Summer may be headed out the door, but there’s a lot to be excited about this fall. Specifically —...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Book Publishing#Writing Style#Random House#Lincoln#Oxford#The Associated Press
primewomen.com

Sandy’s Selections: New Books to Read in September

September is a time for waning summer days and the start of cool evenings. As our days get shorter, it becomes the perfect time to begin a new book (or two!) and start some new mental adventures. This September is also a major moment for authors and readers, packed with big, must-reads. Sandy’s selections for this month include books from favorite authors Paula Hawkins and Louise Candlish, with the opportunity to lose yourself in a good murder mystery or go back in time with an historical fiction. Here is Sandy’s September reading list for you to delve into.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Reading Women Discusses Books on Incarceration

In this week’s episode, Kendra and Jaclyn discuss books around the theme of incarceration. Kendra: My first pick is From the Desk of Zooey Washington by Janae Marks. It’s titled The Faraway Truth in the UK. This was one of our recent Patreon Book Club picks, and we had a great discussion. We talked for an hour about it. It’s a middle grade, so I feel like that really illustrates the depth that this book has. It’s about Zoey Washington. When she was very young—I’m not even sure she was born yet—her biological father was arrested and charged with a crime. He was then put into prison. Her parents broke up, then her mother eventually remarries. SO Zoey grows up with a white stepfather who she views as her dad. And she’s never had any contact with her biological father, until she finds a letter from him on her birthday.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Boston

Boston.com Book Club’s next read is from local author and journalist Hank Phillippi Ryan

Book Club will read two books from the author in September, "Her Perfect Life" and "The First To Lie." September is going to be thrilling for the Boston.com Book Club, because we’re going to be reading not one, but two of local author and journalist Hank Phillippi Ryan’s books. “Her Perfect Life,” Ryan’s 13th novel, comes out in the middle of this month. If you’re like us, you don’t like to wait for things, so this month we’re also going to read Ryan’s 12th novel, “The First to Lie,” which came out in paperback in January.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Business Insider

The 33 books on Jenna Bush Hager's Read With Jenna book club list

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. "TODAY" host Jenna Bush Hager chooses a new book recommendation every month for her book club. Her selections span a range of genres, subjects, and authors for an eclectic reading experience. Here are all 33 Read With Jenna...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
GW Hatchet

The Hatchet’s favorite books to carry you through the fall semester

Textbook readings, journals and news articles might be piling up on your to-do list, but don’t let that stop you from picking up a book to read for pleasure. Studies have shown that reading without restrictions, expectations or assignments is a great way to calm mental anxiety and feel a sense of intellectual accomplishment. We asked our staff what their favorite book of the summer was and why other people should give it a read.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds Booktalk: Great new books in store for September

I’ve probably said it before; I still believe it to be true: September is the best of all months. Among other reasons, is the fantastic lists of books, scheduled to be published in the next few months that get talked about and recommended and compiled by all kinds of people and publications and media outlets… always so interesting to see which titles turn up on multiple disparate lists! So, whatever else the next few months hold in store, this fall has at least this one good thing going for it: great new books! Here is a small selection of the books that we are most looking forward to:
EDMONDS, WA
Literary Hub

The Complete Short Stories by Saki, Read by Rupert Degas

Every Monday through Friday, AudioFile’s editors recommend the best in audiobook listening. We keep our daily episodes short and sweet, with audiobook clips to give you a sample of our featured listens. English-Australian narrator Rupert Degas has a grand time giving voice to Saki’s Complete Short Stories, including tales of...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
appstate.edu

Fiction Writer Leah Hampton

3:30 - 4:30: Craft Talk “Why Do the Work?” How field research and disciplined craft enhance your fiction. Named a Best Book of 2020 by Slate, Electric Literature, and PopMattersF*ckface is a brassy, bighearted debut collection of twelve short stories about rurality, corpses, honeybee collapse, and illicit sex in post-coal Appalachia. The twelve stories in this knockout collection--some comedic, some tragic, many both at once--examine the interdependence between rural denizens and their environment. A young girl, desperate for a way out of her small town, finds support in an unlikely place. A ranger working along the Blue Ridge Parkway realizes that the dark side of the job, the all too frequent discovery of dead bodies, has taken its toll on her. Haunted by his past, and his future, a tech sergeant reluctantly spends a night with his estranged parents before being deployed to Afghanistan. Nearing fifty and facing new medical problems, a woman wonders if her short stint at the local chemical plant is to blame. A woman takes her husband's research partner on a day trip to her favorite place on earth, Dollywood, and briefly imagines a different life. In the vein of Bonnie Jo Campbell and Lee Smith, Leah Hampton writes poignantly and honestly about a legendary place that's rapidly changing. She takes us deep inside the lives of the women and men of Appalachia while navigating the realities of modern life with wit, bite, and heart.
BOONE, NC
Daily Iowan

Ask the Author: Meredith Stabel

UI English doctoral candidate and UI Press Editor Meredith Stabel published her first book, Radicals: Audacious Writings by American Women, alongside her co-editor Zachary Turpin, on June 15, 2021. The book composes the long-lost writings of several 19th century female authors, both well known and unknown, and has been praised for its inclusivity of genres and voices. Stabel sat down with The Daily Iowan to discuss her book and her creative inspirations.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Mental_Floss

12 Inspiring Quotes About Books and Reading

Books can transport readers to far-flung places, send them back (or forward) in time, and open their eyes and minds to new points of view. Authors are well aware of the effects books can have; here are some of the profound things your favorite writers have had to say about books and reading. (You can find these quotes, and many more, in Mental Floss’s The Curious Reader: A Journal for Book Lovers, out now.)
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy