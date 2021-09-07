Warm Tuesday in upper 80s. Here's the forecast

Tuesday is warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s and an abundance of sunshine.

Quick Forecast:

Tuesday : Sunny and warm. High: 87.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 64.

Wednesday: Late-day thunderstorms. High: 88.



Forecast Discussion:

Most of the week will be quiet, with the exception of Wednesday. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are forecast by Wednesday evening. A few storms may be stronger late Wednesday. High temperatures will rise into the middle and upper 80s with slightly more humidity.







Detailed Forecast:



Tuesday: Sunny and warmer. Highs: 84-88. Winds: S 5-10.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 58-64. Winds: S 5-10.

Wednesday: Sunny in the morning, afternoon clouds and isolated showers and storms late. Highs: 86-89. Winds: S 10-15.

Long Range Forecast:

The end of the week is slightly cooler with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s, under partly cloudy skies on Thursday and sunny skies for Friday. The weekend is forecast to be dry and warm, too. High temperatures will rebound to the mid-80s by Sunday.



Thursday: Partly cloudy and cooler. Highs 77-80.

Friday: Sunny skies. Highs: 77-81.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs: 81-84.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Mid-80s.

