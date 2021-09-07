CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Warm Tuesday in upper 80s. Here's the forecast

WUSA9
WUSA9
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LB2Xp_0bobtaHc00

Tuesday is warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s and an abundance of sunshine.

Quick Forecast:
Tuesday : Sunny and warm. High: 87.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 64.
Wednesday: Late-day thunderstorms. High: 88.

Forecast Discussion:

Most of the week will be quiet, with the exception of Wednesday. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are forecast by Wednesday evening. A few storms may be stronger late Wednesday. High temperatures will rise into the middle and upper 80s with slightly more humidity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ip6oN_0bobtaHc00



Detailed Forecast:

Tuesday: Sunny and warmer. Highs: 84-88. Winds: S 5-10.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 58-64. Winds: S 5-10.
Wednesday: Sunny in the morning, afternoon clouds and isolated showers and storms late. Highs: 86-89. Winds: S 10-15.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08XKZm_0bobtaHc00

Long Range Forecast:

The end of the week is slightly cooler with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s, under partly cloudy skies on Thursday and sunny skies for Friday. The weekend is forecast to be dry and warm, too. High temperatures will rebound to the mid-80s by Sunday.

Thursday: Partly cloudy and cooler. Highs 77-80.
Friday: Sunny skies. Highs: 77-81.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs: 81-84.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Mid-80s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23sGMU_0bobtaHc00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CcbsU_0bobtaHc00

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs . Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news .

Comments / 0

Related
WLFI.com

September 14, 1:30 PM Weather Forecast Update

It was an unusually warm morning with lows over much of the area at 70-74. The typical cool spot, Cass County Airport, dropped to 66. As of 1:30 p.m., temperatures are 86-90 with dew points 66-70. Heat indices are running 89-96. Winds are southwest at 15-28 mph. There is a...
CASS COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
Q2 News

A warm, mostly sunny Tuesday

High pressure will keep the area dry today although there could be a few isolated showers in eastern Montana. We’ll be warming up this afternoon and tomorrow ahead of a cold front that will bring daytime temperatures back down on Thursday and Friday. An isolated shower or two will be possible Thursday morning in Yellowstone County.
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
kshb.com

A warm end of the week is in the forecast

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. This warmer than average pattern will get a big break around a week from now when a cold front arrives. Tonight: A few sprinkles or light rain showers are possible this evening, but no heavy downpours expected. Wind: N 5-10 mph. Low: 62°. Wednesday:...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WLOX

Wesley's Tuesday Afternoon First Alert Forecast

Already raining this morning. Our threat for flooding will increase today into tomorrow as Nicholas crawls eastward from Texas. Click and watch the forecast video for details. We've had a few showers and storms today. Some may linger this evening, but rain chances will remain low. Tropical Storm Nicholas is near Texas at this time, but it will curve up to the north and east. It will bring quite a bit of moisture to parts of Louisiana and South Mississippi Tuesday through Thursday. Heavy rainfall is likely.
ENVIRONMENT
Wbaltv.com

Upper 80s, partly cloudy Tuesday

Meteorologist Ava Marie says temperatures will be above average again Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s and high humidity. There will be more cloud cover than Monday, which will help with the heat. Clouds increase Wednesday as well, on another hot and humid day near 90. Showers are possible...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Amazon
Kait 8

Aaron's Tuesday forecast, Sept. 14

Smith says the need to address the littering issue in the community has always been a priority for her. Library board member resigns after receiving hate mail over views on Pride display. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Escue’s resignation comes after three months of heated debate about LGBTQIA+ material in...
WYTV.com

Warm Tuesday with storms developing late tonight

Some clouds with temperatures in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s. Sunshine and clouds overall today. Slight chance for an isolated shower or storm into the afternoon. 20% chance only today. High in the mid 80’s and humid. STORMS DEVELOP TONIGHT AND WEDNESDAY, SOME STRONG TO SEVERE. Cloudy with storms...
ENVIRONMENT
WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
25K+
Followers
6K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Washington, D.C. local news

 https://www.wusa9.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy