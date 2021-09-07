New Waverly's Will Larrison named Huntsville Toyota Player of the Week

Joseph Brown | The ItemNew Waverly junior running back Will Larrison walks into the endzone during Friday's win over Lovelady at Bulldog Stadium in New Waverly.

HUNTSVILLE — New Waverly junior running back Will Larrison is the Huntsville Toyota Player of the Week after his 91-yard rushing and 49-yard receiving performance Friday against Lovelady.

Larrison had a career showing during the Bulldog’s 45-6 non-conference victory with four rushing scores — all of which came within 10-yards to pay dirt.

“Will has been telling me all summer that he wants to have 2,000 yards this year and he’s on the right road,” Bulldog head coach Dean Schaub said following Larrison’s performance. “He’s a warrior and a tough kid. I know that I want the ball in his hands when the game’s on the line.”

The Bulldogs (1-1) will travel to Hearne for a 7:30 p.m. Friday (Sept. 10) kickoff against the Eagles. Hearne will also enter the game with an identical record after falling to No. 1 Franklin 55-15 last week.

Finishing behind Larrison in voting was Huntsville senior running back Jaylon McClain and Alpha Omega’s Seth Burkhalter.

The Huntsville Toyota Player of the Week is selected weekly via an online poll at www.itemonline.com. A new poll is available at 6 a.m. each Sunday and closes at noon on Monday.