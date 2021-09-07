CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Decatur, GA

What’s the Buzz? Academe of the Oaks apiary gives students a closer connection to nature

By Kathy Dean
Atlanta Intown
Atlanta Intown
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yMyhe_0bobt5CS00

Academe of the Oaks , a college-preparatory high school in Decatur, is focused on finding ways to give students a well-rounded education. As School Director Eva Handschin explained, “Academe offers project-based and interdisciplinary learning that is robust and forward thinking, preparing our students for the fast-changing world they will inherit.”

To help educate them about the natural part of their world, the Academe’s campus includes an apiary with seven functioning hives.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r3UIb_0bobt5CS00 “Connecting our students to nature, science, and fostering opportunities for active involvement is at the core of our Waldorf philosophy,” Handschin said. “We’ve kept bees on campus for many years, giving our students a rich opportunity for creative thinking, curiosity and intellectual discovery.”

The apiary is an expanded version of the school’s beekeeping program, “and it came about through the beautiful relationship with Tara Beekeepers,” Handschin said. “We are so grateful to the Tara Beekeepers; we would not have been able to create this learning oasis for our students otherwise.”

According to Deb DeWitt, president of Tara Beekeepers Association, having the bees on the premises fits right in with the ethos that Academe of the Oaks holds, which is reverence for the natural world. “The experiential nature of working with bees is deeply fascinating and can provide rich learning opportunities for students,” she said. “We hope this translates to a unique and deeper understanding of the environment.”

The Tara Beekeepers Association has been committed to providing education about beekeeping throughout its 40-year history. Some of the organization’s other projects include an ongoing series of beekeeping classes at Clayton State College, teaching children and adult beekeeping courses at Reynolds Nature Preserve, the installation of beehives at Panola Mountain State Park and providing instruction to park staff on the care of bees and setting up an educational booth and observation hive at the Southeast Atlanta Flower Show.

Not only does the hands-on learning experience at Academe of the Oaks teach students about the importance of bees, it also provides leadership opportunities, Handschin said. “The students can become teachers themselves,” she added. “We have a very strong science program here at Academe and we provide applied learning. The bees, the outdoors and our Learning Garden are part of it. We have a Green Club, and a part of it is also beekeeping.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PoYjK_0bobt5CS00 Interested students are invited to join the Bee Club and work with the bees on a regular basis. “We have the benefit of the guidance from Tara Beekeepers, but our faculty and staff are part of the team as well,” Handschin noted.

The biggest benefit of the apiary is helping students build a stronger relationship to the planet. “It is of the utmost importance that our students are connected to nature and the environment,” she said. “We need to take care of the environment and the best way to do that is through work and appreciation of nature.”

Beehives aren’t the only campus feature designed to foster that appreciation. Academe of the Oaks also has a pollinator garden and a vegetable garden on campus, and the school provides experiences in animal husbandry, “all of which create meaningful opportunities for our students to collaborate and learn together,” Handschin said.

The post What’s the Buzz? Academe of the Oaks apiary gives students a closer connection to nature appeared first on Atlanta Intown .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Atlanta Intown

ADAC celebrates six decades of design with DISCOVER ADAC event Sept. 21-23

ADAC (Atlanta Decorative Arts Center) will continues its 60th anniversary celebration  with the return of its annual fall market event, DISCOVER ADAC. From Sept. 21-23, ADAC invites everyone to delve deep into the world of design with presentations, showroom events, and product launches by renowned designers and  luxury brands at the Peachtree Hills showroom. “After… The post ADAC celebrates six decades of design with DISCOVER ADAC event Sept. 21-23 appeared first on Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Intown

Food hall plans, ‘Great Lawn” revealed for Lee + White project in West End

The developers of the Lee + White mixed-use project in West End have released new plans and renderings for the food hall, a retail village made of shipping containers, and outdoor lawn space. MDH Partners and Ackerman & Co. said construction on the new phase is currently underway and will be delivered in spring 2022.… The post Food hall plans, ‘Great Lawn” revealed for Lee + White project in West End appeared first on Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Intown

Women + Wine: Demystifying the ‘clean’ wine movement

In recent years, there has been a lot of talk among wine drinkers, environmentalists, and health nuts about natural, organic, biodynamic, sustainable, and otherwise “clean” wines.  There are restaurants that exclusively sell natural wines such as 8arm in Poncey Highlands, multi-level marketing wine clubs that are dedicated to offering only “clean” wines (a very gimmicky… The post Women + Wine: Demystifying the ‘clean’ wine movement appeared first on Atlanta Intown.
DRINKS
Atlanta Intown

Above the Waterline: The Sea-Poet Who Changed the World

I held my breath as we turned off a paved road on an island in Maine and navigated a rocky, private drive lined with spruce, firs, and birch. The modest gray cottage that I had been anticipating emerged through the trees, perched on a granite ledge above the Sheepscot River. Opening an old screen door,… The post Above the Waterline: The Sea-Poet Who Changed the World appeared first on Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
City
Decatur, GA
Local
Georgia Education
Local
Georgia Pets & Animals
Decatur, GA
Lifestyle
Decatur, GA
Pets & Animals
Decatur, GA
Education
Atlanta Intown

Atlanta Pride cancels in-person events and parade as COVID-19 surges

The Atlanta Pride Festival Committee announced Aug. 25 that it was cancelling all in-person events and the annual parade due to COVID-19 surge. This is the second year the LGBTQ+ celebration will be held virtually due to the pandemic. The festival, which is normally held in Piedmont Park, was to feature performances by Toderick Hall,… The post Atlanta Pride cancels in-person events and parade as COVID-19 surges appeared first on Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Intown

Food for Thought: Inclusivv facilitates conversations on tough topics over intimate meals

Jenn Graham believes in the power of big ideas and taking chances.  She arrived in Atlanta in 2006 to take classes at the Portfolio Center and had her sights set on a fast-paced tech career in San Francisco, but then the job market crashed during the global recession. She went to work at tech company… The post Food for Thought: Inclusivv facilitates conversations on tough topics over intimate meals appeared first on Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Intown

Atlanta Intown

Atlanta, GA
220
Followers
192
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta Intown covers Atlanta's most dynamic and influential neighborhoods including Morningside, Virginia-Highland, Ansley Park, Midtown, Inman Park, Candler Park, Druid Hills and more.

 https://atlantaintownpaper.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy