Short on time and want to play a game? Swallow the Sea is a good choice and it's free so you've got nothing to lose for trying to except perhaps a little of your sanity. We briefly covered it back in 2020 when it was only available on itch.io but now it's also on Steam. You're in for quite a ride on this one. It only lasts about 10-15 minutes but it's wild and the design plus the sound work is absolutely brilliant.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO