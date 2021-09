Finally, there are logical clear-cut data that can help people make a decision on the COVID-19 vaccine. We keep hearing statistics and studies and for every conclusion by 1000 scientists, there are 5 additional science experts that disagree. Should we or should we not get the COVID-19 vaccine? To be clear, an overwhelming number of doctors and scientists highly recommend getting the vaccine, as opposed to a small number of outliers who disagree. Unfortunately, social media and some national news outlets have chosen to put the minority outliers into the spotlight, which makes it very difficult for the average person who is "on the fence" when it comes to getting inoculated.

ONEIDA COUNTY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO