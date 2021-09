A government minister has angered scientists and environmentalists by claiming people need to keep flying in order to help cut carbon emissions.Speaking ahead of a key UN climate conference Rachel Maclean said the aviation sector needed the "confidence in its future" and that the government had no plans to try and reduce demand for flights.Outlining the government's position at a parliamentary committee she argued that theoretical cleaner airliners would never be invented if they were rendered unprofitable by people abandoning airports."These are commercial decisions that are led by the industry. I think the broader point that I've made is that...

ECONOMY ・ 2 HOURS AGO