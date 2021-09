Manchester United will travel to Switzerland to start their Champions League campaign this week, while Chelsea will host St Petersburg’s finest.Here, we examine the European opposition for the English clubs this week.Young BoysThe reigning Swiss champions, who will take on Manchester United, have had a stranglehold on their domestic competition for the last four years. Gerardo Seoane left in the summer to take charge of Bayer Leverkusen, however, leading to a changing of the guard. Former Huddersfield boss David Wagner has taken the helm, tasked with extending domestic dominance and forging ahead in Europe. Young Boys came through a tough...

