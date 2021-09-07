CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ludington, MI

Weekend trip offers sunset views, submarine tour and more

By Tony Lascari
Huron Daily Tribune
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking for a weekend getaway? This trip lets you enjoy a Lake Michigan sunset, experience a unique National Historic Landmark, visit another state and even tour a submarine. Starting Friday after work, pack a weekend bag and hit the road to Ludington, Michigan. This beach town offers a chance to catch one of the state’s best free shows — a Lake Michigan sunset — while enjoying some good food and a comfy night’s sleep.

