CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Poverty-shrinking policies changing the lives of millions should be made permanent — Opinion

By Deb Fitzpatrick
Minnesota Reformer
Minnesota Reformer
 8 days ago

Full tummies and fridges; safe housing; warm clothing for the coming winter. These are the types of basics — along with medicine, school supplies, and car repairs — that the expanded federal Child Tax Credits (CTC) paid for when Minnesota families started receiving part of their tax credits in July.

Minnesota CTC payments in July alone totaled an estimated $270 million, with which 375,000 Minnesotans bought food, 86,000 purchased school supplies, and 164,000 Minnesotans paid for housing, according to Census Bureau estimates.

These expenses won’t end in December — and that’s why this tax credit shouldn’t end then either.

Earlier this year, Congress passed a historic expansion of the Child Tax Credit in the American Rescue Plan that is expected to reduce the number of children living in poverty nationally by more than 40% . Important but temporary improvements to the credit include expanding the amount families receive; allowing older children to qualify; and, including families who previously were left out of the credit. Prior to the temporary changes, an estimated 322,000 Minnesota children did not receive the full credit because their families did not have enough earnings.

Among the many positive outcomes of the CTC expansion is the power of the policy to address Minnesota’s racial disparities, which are among the worst in the nation. While child poverty in the state is expected to drop 48% if the Child Tax Credit expansions are made permanent, poverty would drop by 55% for Black children in Minnesota.

A nother crucial change is how families can receive their credit this year. Families are receiving the credit through an innovative delivery mechanism that provides a portion of the credit in monthly installments, rather than families having to wait until they have filed their income taxes next year. This year, families can receive half of their Child Tax Credit as monthly payments through December. The other half of the credit will be sent as a lump sum when families file their 2021 federal income taxes next year.

Jessica Webster, staff attorney with Minnesota Legal Aid , said the cash benefit of this expanded CTC is critical. “Families we work with identify cash as their most pressing need. Cash is one of the most difficult resources to access and usually falls far short of what people need. For example, the state’s (Minnesota Family Investment Program) cash benefit doesn’t cover rent for a 2-bedroom fair market home anywhere in Minnesota.”

Advocates for Minnesotans living on low wages are calling on Congress to make permanent federal recovery policies that reduce hardship and have meant greater economic security for millions. This  includes the expanded CTC offering larger credit amounts, including more families and children, and providing the credit through monthly payments.

We’ve seen how the pandemic and accompanying recession hurt hardest those with the least resources to get by — lower-income and Black, Indigenous, and People of Color Minnesotans. It also shone a spotlight on how past failures to fully invest in all Minnesotans and their families made the impact of the pandemic even worse. Now we have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to address the challenges that families have faced for too long, and create a stronger, more equitable recovery. We can’t go back to a status quo that leaves so many families and children behind.

The U.S Senate and House recently passed a budget resolution that sets the stage for recovery legislation representing the most sweeping effort to strengthen families’ and workers’ economic security in over half a century.

Minnesota family and worker advocates are urging Minnesota’s Congressional delegation to enact these critical investments in children, workers, education, housing and health care, while ensuring the wealthy and corporations contribute more to help fund these investments and bring greater equity to our tax code.

The post Poverty-shrinking policies changing the lives of millions should be made permanent — Opinion appeared first on Minnesota Reformer .

Comments / 0

Related
Long Beach Press-Telegram

6 million Californians living in poverty, down 704,000 in a year

California leads the nation in poverty among its residents, but it’s also seen the biggest drop in its poor, according to new Census Bureau data released Tuesday. An average 6 million Californians had incomes below poverty levels between 2018 and 2020, the highest count in the U.S., according to the bureau’s Supplemental Poverty Measure. That count was down 704,000 from 2017-2019 — the nation’s largest drop.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Fiscal Times

Covid Relief Programs Saved Millions From Poverty: Census

By at least one key measure, the percentage of the population living in poverty fell to a record low in 2020, thanks to the unprecedented relief effort by the federal government in response to the Covid crisis, the U.S. Census Bureau announced Tuesday. According to the Bureau’s Supplemental Poverty Measure,...
ADVOCACY
whdh.com

Costs pushing more people into poverty in Massachusetts

Massachusetts was one of 11 states in which an alternate measure of poverty that accounts for government stimulus and the costs of housing, commuting and medical care was higher over the last three years than the poverty rate as traditionally measured, the U.S. Census Bureau said Tuesday. Going by the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Fast Company

COVID pushed 31 million people into extreme poverty

For decades, the percentage of people around the world living in extreme poverty—surviving on less than the ridiculously low amount of $1.90 a day—has been dropping. The pandemic reversed that trend. In an annual report that looks at the world’s progress on the Sustainable Development Goals, the Gates Foundation says that 31 million additional people have been pushed into extreme poverty because of COVID-19.
BUSINESS
theeastcountygazette.com

Social Security Reforms Should Aim to Keep Beneficiaries Out of Poverty

Many Americans have trouble covering their costs of living with income solely from Social Security. There have been a number of proposals made that are focused only on the restoration of the program’s long-run fiscal balance. However, with all those focused restructurings, there is a similar takeaway – the share...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Income Taxes#Child Poverty#Ctc#Census Bureau#The Child Tax Credit#The American Rescue Plan#Minnesota Legal Aid#The U S Senate#House#Congressional
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
IMMIGRATION
POLITICO

What Trump stole from the California recall

CALIFORNIA SPLIT — Remember this moment, because it might be a point of no return. The aftermath of today’s California recall vote appears likely to herald the arrival of a new stage of election trutherism, in which large numbers of voters — and candidates — insist ordinary elections are rife with fraud and refuse to acknowledge the legitimacy of the outcome.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
HuffingtonPost

New Ad Shows Texas Gov Is Far From Only Republican To Make Offensive Comments About Rape

Progressive PAC MeidasTouch urges voters to never forget the offensive things Republicans have said about rape in a new video that’s gone viral on Twitter. The clip resurfaces past comments from GOP candidates, state representatives and national lawmakers, including 2012 and 2016 presidential candidate Rick Santorum and white nationalist former Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa).
TEXAS STATE
IBTimes

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: New Cash Could Come As Experts Call For Monthly Payments

With several federal programs put into place to combat the financial hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic ending or on the verge of ending soon, many are beginning to grow worried about what this could mean for millions of Americans still in dire financial situations and straits. Now, experts are calling for additional monthly assistance as fears over all aid running out continue to spread.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota Reformer

466
Followers
338
Post
179K+
Views
ABOUT

The Minnesota Reformer is an independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to keeping Minnesotans informed and unearthing stories other outlets can’t or won’t tell. We’re in the halls of government tracking what elected officials are up to — and monitoring the powerful forces trying to influence them. But we’re also on the streets, at the bars and parks, on farms and in warehouses, telling you stories of the people being affected by the actions of government and big business. Minnesota Reformer is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Minnesota Reformer retains editorial independence.

 https://minnesotareformer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy