JSO searching for 'multiple suspects' after deadly shooting Monday night in Woodstock area

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for suspects in a deadly shooting Monday night in the Woodstock area.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of Huron Street around 8:55 p.m. When they arrived, officers found a man around 28 years old with at least one gunshot wound, JSO said.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department crews took the victim to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Medical staff were unable to treat the victim, and he was pronounced dead at the hospital, JSO said.

Detectives with JSO's Homicide and Crime Scene units responded to the scene to investigate the shootings, JSO said. Police found that there was an altercation inside a home, which resulted in the victim getting shot. "Multiple suspects" then fled the home and are still at large, according to JSO.

Detectives are currently attempting to speak with possible witnesses and working to identify the suspects. They are also working to learn what the motive for the shooting may have been, according to JSO.

No suspect descriptions are available at this time, JSO said. As police learn more pertinent information, they will release it to the public.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call JSO's non-emergency number at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org . You can also remain anonymous by calling First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.



