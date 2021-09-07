CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
President Biden lands in tri-state area to survey Ida storm damage

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s3J2J_0bobsWWX00

President Joe Biden landed at John F. Kennedy International Airport around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday to assess storm damage in New York and New Jersey, which were both badly hit by Ida.

His first stop is in Manville, New Jersey, where he will see storm damage. Manville was one of the hardest hit areas from last week's storm.

The president will then go to New York to survey damage in Queens, where flooding was a major issue.

Biden approved a disaster declaration for both areas.
There were 45 people killed by Tropical Storm Ida in the tri-state region.

