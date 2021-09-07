CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man slashed in head after confronting package thieves in Cypress Hills

By News 12 Staff
 8 days ago

Police are looking for two people who slashed a man in the head with a knife in Cypress Hills after he confronted them for stealing his package.

The confrontation happened on Aug. 19, when the 68-year-old victim saw two men taking a package from his property on Crescent Street, police say. He went outside to stop them, when police say one of them took out a knife and slashed him across the head.

The two men then fled down Crescent Street. The victim was taken to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition, and is expected to be OK.

Police are asking for anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS. All calls are confidential.

