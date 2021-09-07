CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Organisers confident of having capacity crowds for Birmingham Commonwealth Games

By Jamie Gardner
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Co8n_0bobs9YJ00

Organisers of next summer’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham are confident the event will be able to take place in front of capacity crowds, even if Covid passports have to be checked on entry.

Asking people to provide proof of their Covid status in order to enter larger capacity venues is still under consideration by the Government and Birmingham 2022 chief executive Ian Reid told MPs on Tuesday that extensive planning was being done to make the Games safe.

“We are very confident as we sit here now that we can fill stadiums, we can fill live sites and we can have an incredible celebration next summer,” he said at an appearance before the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) committee.

“We will have an infrastructure in place that can support a COVID-friendly Games.”

Reid was asked about the financial targets around the Games.

He said organisers were targeting at least the same return as the last Games on the Gold Coast in 2018, which was put at £1.3billion.

Reid said there had been public investment in the Birmingham Games totalling £778million. He said somewhere between 70 to 80 per cent of tickets was the ‘break even’ target.

“Hopefully that’s a prudent estimate and we can beat that,” Reid said.

He said there were between 1.5m and 1.7m tickets to sell in total, and that a ballot just for local residents which opened in July had already attracted over 850,000 applications.

Reid was asked by committee MP Clive Efford to respond to suggestions that Birmingham may be the last Games to take place on such a scale.

“One of the reasons Birmingham was attractive to the Commonwealth Games Federation is the existing infrastructure that was already here,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LZkka_0bobs9YJ00

“Ninety five per cent of the venues were in place, but there are two major capital projects, the redevelopment of Alexander Stadium and the completely new build Aquatics Centre which is being developed as we speak.

“One of the things we’re incredibly proud of, despite the fact there has obviously been significant public investment in these Games, is that they are going to cost considerably less than the last iteration of the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, so we hopefully have started that downward trajectory, you know, driving efficiency.

“That’s not compromising on deliverables, that’s actually doing things working closely with the CGF to deliver things in a more efficient way.”

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Max Whitlock looks forward to a home Commonwealth Games

Double Olympic champion Max Whitlock won his gold medals on two different continents but he is not a huge fan of travelling the world – so is looking forward to a home Commonwealth Games next year. The 28-year-old gymnast returned from Tokyo having repeated his Rio 2016 triumph on the...
SPORTS
BBC

Wayne Rooney: Derby County boss questions scheduling for Birmingham game

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney has criticised the decision to schedule a Friday game for his side at the end of the international break. Rams winger Kamil Jozwiak played 80 minutes for Poland against England in Wednesday's World Cup qualifier. And it means the 23-year-old will not be considered for...
NFL
BBC

Josh Kerr keen on Commonwealth Games in busy summer of 2022

Olympic medallist Josh Kerr says running for Scotland at next year's Commonwealth Games is a "big goal". Summer 2022 will be busy, with the World Championships, Commonwealth Games and European Championships taking place over five weeks during July and August. But the 23-year-old, who took bronze at the 1500 metres...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birmingham#Commonwealth Games#Stadiums#Covid#Digital#Instagram#Aquatics Centre#Cgf
blooloop.com

Therme Scotland: new wellbeing leisure resort a strong possibility for Glasgow

Although not confirmed as yet, a new wellbeing resort could be built, as Glasgow City Council considers applying for funding to prepare a site. Glasgow Live reports that Therme have not confirmed whether it would construct its health-driven complex in Glasgow, but said it is definitely bidding to open a site in Scotland. It has a number of sites in Germany.
LIFESTYLE
Sporting News

Why the Brisbane Jets' NRL expansion bid is best equipped to combat the AFL's Queensland gatecrash

Where would rugby league be if it wasn't for Parramatta's introduction into the New South Wales competition in '47 or Penrith's in '67?. The NRL could be contemplating the same thing in 20 years' time if they follow the path of expansion in Brisbane's western region, a golden patch of rugby league heartland where the AFL is rapidly establishing a foothold.
RUGBY
Motorsport.com

Supercars responds to Gold Coast 500 cancellation

Supercars has been forced to cancel the event for a second year running, the financial risk of a street circuit build in the era of snap lockdowns and crowd restrictions proving too much. Having long been expected, news of the cancellation was formalised late last week, although Supercars didn't respond...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
worldatlas.com

River Trent

The River Trent is the third longest river in England with a length of 298 km, and the second largest in terms of flow, with a basin estimating 10,435 km2. The river originates from Staffordshire, west Midlands of England, on the southern edge of Biddulph Moor. The river passes through Stoke-on-Trent, Stone, Rugeley, Burton upon Trent and Nottingham before joining the Humber Estuary, which empties into the North Sea between Hull and Yorkshire and Immingham in Lincolnshire. Having 42 tributaries, the River Trent flows through and drains most of the metropolitan central and northern Midlands (central part of England) south and east of its source north of Stoke-on-Trent.
U.K.
Sporting News

Ash Taylor, Tyrone Peachey among six to depart Gold Coast Titans

Ash Taylor and Tyrone Peachey top a list of six departing players at the Gold Coast Titans following the club's agonising finals exit. It's been confirmed that Taylor and Peachey, along with Mitch Rein, Sam Stone, Jai Whitbread and Jonus Pearson, had not been offered a new contract with the club beyond this year.
RUGBY
Sunderland Echo

How to get Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games tickets - when ballot opens and closes

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games tickets are now available. Thousands of athletes will compete at the Games which will hold 286 sessions of sport across 19 different sports over 11 days of competition next year. The Games sees the best athletes from countries in the Commonwealth compete in an international multi-sport...
SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

242K+
Followers
110K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy