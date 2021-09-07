CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 adults, 1 child hospitalized after car collision in East Flatbush

By News 12 Staff
 8 days ago

A young girl is clinging to life after a serious accident overnight in East Flatbush. Police are now working to sort through the details of what happened.

A good stretch of Kings Highway was closed as police highway investigators gathered evidence of a motor vehicle accident involving two cars - a Range Rover and a Ford truck. Police say the accident took place at around 1 a.m. Tuesday on 92nd and Kings Highway. The area has been reopened, but one service road heading north is still blocked

Police say a 53-year-old man was driving the Ford Explorer with two 46-year-old women, a 28-year-old woman and a 9-year-old girl. The adults had minor injuries but the girl is in critical but stable condition.

The 40-year-old driver of the Range Rover refused medical attention.

Sources tell News 12 the driver of the Ford truck had a suspended license and was possibly under the influence. Criminal charges are being considered.

