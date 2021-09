Two days after the old WhatIsTheMatrix.com relaunched with two different kinds of teasers — each with what was supposedly thousands of possible combinations of footage — the full trailer for The Matrix Resurrections arrived online. The film relaunches the beloved sci-fi saga for the first time since 2003’s The Matrix Revolutions. That movie seemingly put an end to the story of Keanu Reeves’ Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss’ Trinity. And yet here they are, 18 years later, and back inside The Matrix.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO