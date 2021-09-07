CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Cedar Rapids sampling human waste to help study COVID-19 spread

By Marissa Payne
thegazette.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCEDAR RAPIDS — To learn more about coronavirus in the community, the city of Cedar Rapids is turning to human waste for clues. This summer, the city began participating in a nationwide study of wastewater facilities to monitor transmission of the disease. The research provides a method — other than testing of residents — to check the extent of a virus’ presence in the community, and could inform future efforts to track the spread of infectious diseases.

www.thegazette.com

