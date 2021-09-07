What to Watch Tuesday: Ryan Murphy’s ‘Impeachment,’ a Bermuda Triangle mystery solved

We'll have to wait more than seven days to see Naomi Watts in Ryan Murphy's new limited series, but it should be worth it. The Ring actress got us excited about her return to the horror genre thanks to her recent tease about the upcoming show, titled The Watcher. As Watts told EW, it was The Cut's 2018 article about Maria and Derek Broaddus that compelled her to join the project. "Yeah, that article is so freaky," she said. "That's what got me in." For those unfamiliar with the harrowing tale, after purchasing their dream home in New Jersey, Mr. and Mrs. Broaddus were tormented by a series of threatening letters that were written by...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO