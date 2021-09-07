CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to Watch Tuesday: Ryan Murphy’s ‘Impeachment,’ a Bermuda Triangle mystery solved

By Brooke Cain
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImpeachment: American Crime Story (10 p.m., FX) - The highly-anticipated third installment of Ryan Murphy’s award-winning anthology series examines the national crisis that led to the first impeachment of a U.S. President in over a century. It tells this story through the eyes of the women at the center of the events: Monica Lewinsky (Beanie Feldstein), Linda Tripp (Sarah Paulson) and Paula Jones (Annaleigh Ashford). All three were thrust into the public spotlight during a time of corrosive partisan rancor, shifting sexual politics and a changing media landscape. The series shows how power lifts some and disposes of others in the halls of our most sacred institutions. Edie Falco plays Hillary Clinton and Clive Owen is President Bill Clinton. The cast also includes Colin Hanks, Judith Light, Blaire Underwood, Mira Sorvino, Kevin Pollack, Margo Martindale, Billie Eichner and Taran Killlam.

