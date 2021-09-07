CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William County, VA

New Prince William schools superintendent focuses on in-person learning

By Jared Foretek
Inside Nova
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaTanya McDade is starting her first year as Prince William County’s new school superintendent focused on two very different tracks. In the near-term, she faces the day-to-day challenge of trying to educate almost 90,000 students during a pandemic. But with hopes to outlast the pandemic in her current position, she’s also looking farther out at ways to reshape parts of the division for the better.

