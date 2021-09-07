Searching for hope

Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.With all that is happening in our world, many are discouraged and frustrated, saying there is no hope. Political, economic and racial issues, wars, crime, sin and depravity are issues that can leave us feeling as if there is no hope for the future. A lack of hope can stifle our desire to serve the Lord; it can cause us to come to the place where we say, “What’s the use?”

RELIGION ・ 10 DAYS AGO