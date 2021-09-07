procurve 2910 vlan's
I have HP Prokurve 2910 in my network. I need to supply two vlan to 1 of the ports, so that the equipment on this port could work each in its own vlan. on this switch, only 2 states tagged and untagged are available to me. I did not find anything similar to a hybrid. Accordingly, now the equipment can work normally only in the one that is in the untagged state, and in the one that is not connected to the tagged. please tell me how this can be solved.community.hpe.com
Comments / 0