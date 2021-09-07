Electric kissing ball: Micro shows production version of the Microlino 2.0
As promised, the Swiss car manufacturer Micro is presenting its fully electric Microlino small car, as it says in version 2.0, at the IAA Mobility in Munich. In addition, the company is now promising that production will start under its own management in Turin this year. After the IAA, the configurator will go live on the micro website, with which interested parties can put together their dream car.marketresearchtelecast.com
