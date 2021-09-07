Deschenes steps down as Grafton's manager for library, DPW projects

GRAFTON – You may not recognize his name or his face, but if you look around town you’ll see Andy Deschenes’ handiwork in some of the biggest projects in town. For nearly four years, Owners' Project Manager Andy Deschenes has been the eyes and ears of the town, overseeing some of the town’s multimillion-dollar projects, including the $16.6 million Grafton Public Library renovation and addition, and the new $13.7 million Department of Public Works building.