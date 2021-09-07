CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grafton, MA

Deschenes steps down as Grafton's manager for library, DPW projects

thegraftonnews.com
 8 days ago

GRAFTON – You may not recognize his name or his face, but if you look around town you’ll see Andy Deschenes’ handiwork in some of the biggest projects in town. For nearly four years, Owners' Project Manager Andy Deschenes has been the eyes and ears of the town, overseeing some of the town’s multimillion-dollar projects, including the $16.6 million Grafton Public Library renovation and addition, and the new $13.7 million Department of Public Works building.

www.thegraftonnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Simone Biles blames 'entire system' for enabling Nassar abuse

Olympic gymnastics star Simone Biles on Wednesday blamed the “entire system” for enabling the abuse by disgraced gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar. In emotional testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Biles said that she didn’t want another young athlete to experience the horror that she and hundreds of other gymnasts endured.
SPORTS
Reuters

California Governor Newsom defeats Republican recall effort

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept 15 (Reuters) - California Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday handily beat back a Republican campaign to oust him from office, sending a decisive message that voters in the deeply Democratic state supported his policies for tackling COVID-19, immigration and crime. Newsom, who won his first term in...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grafton, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Grafton, MA
The Associated Press

Nicholas crawls into Louisiana from Texas, dumping rain

POINTE-AUX-CHENES, La. (AP) — Nicholas weakened to a tropical depression as it crawled from Texas into southern Louisiana on Wednesday, unleashing heavy rain across a landscape where Hurricane Ida destroyed thousands of rooftops now covered with flimsy tarps. Forecasters said Nicholas would slow to a stall over central Louisiana through...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Hill

Democrats revive filibuster fight over voting rights bill

Senate Democrats’ new push to pass voting rights legislation is reviving tensions over the legislative filibuster, the biggest roadblock to passing significant pieces of President Biden ’s agenda. Democrats rolled out a fresh voting and elections proposal on Tuesday, touting it as a unifier for their 50-member caucus. The measure...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dpw#The Library Project#Project Manager#Linkedin#Owners Project#Grafton Public Library#Leftfield#Town#Dpw Garage
CBS News

Putin forced to self-isolate as COVID hits his inner circle

Moscow — Russian President Vladimir Putin is going into self-isolation because of coronavirus cases in his inner circle, the Kremlin said Tuesday. The announcement came in the Kremlin's readout of Putin's phone call with the Tajik President Emomali Rahmon. Putin has been fully vaccinated with the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy