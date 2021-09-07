iOS 15’s beta tweaks show Apple is finally listening–just like it always has
This year, for the first time ever, Apple has listened to customers. Other than all the other times it did. Writing for Bloomberg (the outfit that brought you “The Big Hack”, a story widely disputed by representatives of the companies involved, security experts, journalists, and the teens that hang out outside the Gas-N-Sip), Mark Gurman says “Apple’s iOS 15 Reversal Shows It’s Now Actually Listening to Users.”www.macworld.com
