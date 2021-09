The A & W Titans were shocked in the final seconds by Princeville 9 to 8. The game boiled down to a 27 yard field goal as the clock ran out and the Princes celebrated their first win of the season. A & W fell to 2-1 on the season and will look to bounce back in their homecoming game match up against 0-3 Ridgewood on Friday. As for the Princeville Princes, they will look to keep their momentum going against ROWVA on Friday. ROWVA is coming off of an out of conference loss to the Macomb Bombers last Friday, 40 to 22.

FOOTBALL ・ 10 HOURS AGO