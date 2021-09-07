CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oakland, CA

Review: Timely ‘Hella Town’ a lesson in the triumphs, tragedies of how Oakland came to be

By Daniel Moore
San Francisco Chronicle
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe story of Oakland contains many tragic elements. That’s one reason so many good histories of the place have been written — the better to learn from its leaders’ malfeasance, the better to make use of its residents’ pain. The latest such history, by Mitchell Schwarzer, professor of architectural and urban history at California College of the Arts, is “Hella Town: Oakland’s History of Development and Disruption.” It’s noteworthy for several reasons, but one is its timeliness. Though “Hella Town” tells a familiar story — Oakland’s rise as an industrial hub, its fall to the failings of racism, its still-troubled resurgence — the lens through which it makes sense of that story provides insights about how cities come to be (and why they fail) that prove eerily relevant to those writing Oakland’s next act right now.

datebook.sfchronicle.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

FBI fires agent accused of failing to investigate Nassar sex-abuse allegations

WASHINGTON — An FBI agent accused of failing to properly investigate USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar has been fired by the agency, NBC News has confirmed. The firing of the agent, Michael Langeman, came after a Justice Department inspector general report released in July criticized him and his boss, agent in charge Jay Abbott, for their handling of the case. It said they failed to respond to allegations by gymnasts that they had been sexually abused by Nassar “with the urgency that the allegations required.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

David MarkCalifornia recall election results show Gavin Newsom winning — and Donald Trump losing

The California ballot officially featured 46 candidates vying to replace Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in the effort to recall him. But in the end, the only one who mattered wasn’t even listed. Newsom was able to carry the day by effectively making the recall a race between him and former President Donald Trump — and Trump was the one who came up short Tuesday night.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

Tropical Depression Nicholas stalls over storm-battered Louisiana

Tropical Depression Nicholas lingered Wednesday over a storm-battered Louisiana, threatening to drop heavy rains on a still-recovering state. Nicholas made landfall as a hurricane early Tuesday on the Texas coast, dumping dangerous amounts of rain even though it was quickly downgraded to a tropical storm and later a depression. Galveston,...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Rival Koreas test missiles hours apart, raising tensions

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North and South Korea tested ballistic missiles hours apart Wednesday in a display of military might that is sure to exacerbate tensions between the rivals at a time when talks aimed at stripping the North of its nuclear program are stalled. South Korea’s presidential office...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Entertainment
Oakland, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Oakland, CA
Oakland, CA
Entertainment
NBC News

Justice Department seeks immediate order blocking enforcement of Texas abortion law

The U.S. Justice Department late Tuesday sought an immediate court order to stop Texas from enforcing its restrictive new law that effectively bans most abortions. The request, filed in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, alleges that the law is an “unprecedented scheme” that seeks to deny women and providers the ability to challenge the statute in federal court and is unconstitutional.
TEXAS STATE
FOXBusiness

Biden recruits Disney, Microsoft CEOs to push COVID-19 vaccine mandate

President Biden on Wednesday met with some of the top business leaders in the country, including the CEOs of Microsoft, Walt Disney and Walgreens, days after the White House announced strict vaccination rules for millions of workers as the highly contagious delta variant surges. Meeting participants also included the chief...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Railroads#Triumphs#West Oakland#Urban History#Bart

Comments / 0

Community Policy