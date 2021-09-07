Review: Timely ‘Hella Town’ a lesson in the triumphs, tragedies of how Oakland came to be

The story of Oakland contains many tragic elements. That’s one reason so many good histories of the place have been written — the better to learn from its leaders’ malfeasance, the better to make use of its residents’ pain. The latest such history, by Mitchell Schwarzer, professor of architectural and urban history at California College of the Arts, is “Hella Town: Oakland’s History of Development and Disruption.” It’s noteworthy for several reasons, but one is its timeliness. Though “Hella Town” tells a familiar story — Oakland’s rise as an industrial hub, its fall to the failings of racism, its still-troubled resurgence — the lens through which it makes sense of that story provides insights about how cities come to be (and why they fail) that prove eerily relevant to those writing Oakland’s next act right now.