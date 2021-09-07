CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What 9/11 and Jan 6 have in common: Ignoring first responders

Cover picture for the articleFour U.S. Capitol Police officers who served during the January 6 attack on the Capitol have died by suicide since then — two just seven days after the first Congressional investigation showed videos of that day’s violence. Members of Congress, the president, and the public who come to Washington assume,...

Chester County Independent

First responders, officials and citizens remember 9/11

On the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks on the United States, local first responders, officials and citizens remembered the tragedy, the lives lost and the law enforcement who lost their lives serving that morning. Pictured is Henderson Fire Department Chaplain Gary Roeder giving a page over the radio for all Henderson and Chester County law enforcement and first responders to take a moment to remember their brothers who died serving the country.
HENDERSON, TN
Washington Post

Awful new revelations about Trump and Jan. 6 show Mike Pence is no hero

Ever since Mike Pence announced on Jan. 6 that he lacked power to help Donald Trump overturn the 2020 election in Congress, it’s been widely suggested that the vice president was one of the few heroes in this ugly tale. But new revelations in the forthcoming book by Post reporters...
POTUS
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
IMMIGRATION
Vanity Fair

Pro-Insurrectionist Republicans Are Skipping Washington Rally for Rioters

On Saturday, Republican lawmakers will once again have to confront the role they played in the Capitol riot, as pro-Trump protesters are descending on Washington, D.C., in support of those being prosecuted for alleged January 6 crimes. Many Republicans would rather forget the insurrection, having voted against a bipartisan panel to investigate it, while some have tried whitewashing the events of that day, even suggesting the deadly attack was like a “normal tourist visit.” But a number of Donald Trump’s most ardent supporters in Congress have grabbed the microphone in recent months to defend the Capitol rioters as “political prisoners” and accuse the Justice Department of unfairly prosecuting them. And while the “Justice for J6” rally, which is being organized by a former Trump campaign aide, has adopted this “political prisoners” line of argument, the Republican lawmakers who ramped up that rhetoric seem unwilling to join the crowd.
PROTESTS
MSNBC

Trump lies about 9/11 again

Lawrence O’Donnell explains Donald Trump’s history of lying about 9/11 and why Donald Trump is afraid to repeat his worst lie.Sept. 15, 2021.
POTUS
POLITICO

What Trump stole from the California recall

CALIFORNIA SPLIT — Remember this moment, because it might be a point of no return. The aftermath of today’s California recall vote appears likely to herald the arrival of a new stage of election trutherism, in which large numbers of voters — and candidates — insist ordinary elections are rife with fraud and refuse to acknowledge the legitimacy of the outcome.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox News

AOC hit with ethics complaint over Met Gala attendance

The American Accountability Foundation (AAF), a conservative watchdog group, has filed an ethics complaint against Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., over her attendance at the lavish Met Gala in New York City Monday night. Ocasio-Cortez sparked a social media firestorm after she wore a white dress with the slogan "tax the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HuffingtonPost

New Ad Shows Texas Gov Is Far From Only Republican To Make Offensive Comments About Rape

Progressive PAC MeidasTouch urges voters to never forget the offensive things Republicans have said about rape in a new video that’s gone viral on Twitter. The clip resurfaces past comments from GOP candidates, state representatives and national lawmakers, including 2012 and 2016 presidential candidate Rick Santorum and white nationalist former Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa).
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Mark Milley's alleged China call 'violated the law', retired colonel says; 'He has no statutory authority'

If the allegations made by Washington Post journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa about Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley assuring China they would be forewarned, should then-President Trump decide to launch a military attack, the top White House military advisor has violated the law and should be called before Congress to testify, according to retired Army Col. Douglas Macgregor.
U.S. POLITICS

