Scientists have developed stretchy wormlike robots, inspired by the movements of worms, which could be used for industrial applications and prosthetics. A team of engineers from the University of Glasgow say the 'roboworms' can stretch up to nine times their own length and are capable of a form of proprioception – the method by which biological organisms like worms perceive their position in space. This allows the robot worms to squeeze into tight spots that rigid robots cannot reach.

ENGINEERING ・ 9 DAYS AGO