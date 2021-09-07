Judge blocks release of video surveillance in Alvin Motley, Jr. killing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Video showing the killing of an unarmed black man killed at a Kroger on Poplar in Memphis will not be released to the public after a county judge Tuesday issued a written ruling on the matter, but it could still be released in the future.

Alvin Motley, Jr. was fatally shot on Aug. 7 at a Kroger gas station in east Memphis.

Gregory Livingston, an unlicensed security guard, stands charged with Motley’s killing.

Investigators said he was unarmed and holding a cigarette and beer. The entire incident was captured on surveillance video.

Prosecutors, appointed from Tennessee’s 20th Judicial District after 30th Judicial District Attorney General Amy Weirich recused her office due to a conflict of interest, favored the video’s release, aligning their position with that of motley’s family.

Prosecutors argued in favor of what they called transparency. However, it’s a defense attorney’s the judge sides with, saying the video’s release could impact a fair and impartial trial.

Judge Louis Montesi ruled prosecutors are blocked from releasing the video to the victim’s family or the public— ”until [the court] conducts a preliminary hearing,” part of the pretrial process.

“(The) judge has decided, at least between now and the preliminary hearing, the state may not release the video. Then once the preliminary hearing occurs, the judge will be able to make a decision on if the video can be released between then and the actual trial,” said Steven Mulroy, a professor at the University of Memphis Cecil C. Humphrey’s School of Law.

Mulroy instructs in the areas of constitutional law, criminal law, civil rights and election law.

Motley, Jr.’s cousin shared his thoughts about a potential release.

“We don’t want this situation to get swept under the rug,” said Carl Adams, speaking by telephone.

A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 28.

National Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump released a statement:

“The Motley family and our legal team are disheartened by the court’s ruling today to continue to block the public release of the video footage from the day Alvin Motley was brutally killed. The court’s decision further delays the clarity, transparency, and answers that the family and community deserve. Decisions like this one do nothing to improve the public’s confidence in equal justice and due process as it relates to African Americans. We have never seen a video of a Black man killing a white man be blocked from public release out of concern for a fair and impartial jury for the defendant like we see here. The pursuit of justice for Alvin is far from over.”

