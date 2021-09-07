CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard University names global financial giant as new primary bank

By Hannah Denham
Washington Business Journal
Washington Business Journal
 8 days ago
The university, which collected $140 million in gifts or pledges in just the first six months of 2021, sought a more "nimble" financial partner, its president said.

Black Enterprise

Howard University Names JPMorgan Chase As Its Primary Bank, Expands Relationship To Assist Students

Howard University and JPMorgan Chase announced they are expanding their relationship, and the multinational bank will now be the HBCU’s primary bank. The relationship between the two is directly aligned with the university’s Howard Forward plan, which builds on the relationship between the two and focuses on academic development and the recruitment of students.
#Howard University
Washington Business Journal

