Orlando, FL

Once all the rage, the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine has all but disappeared

Janesville Gazette
 8 days ago

ORLANDO, Fla. — Lou Fischler thought he’d finally nailed down a deal with his 25-year-old son on the coronavirus vaccine. The dad would co-sign a loan — if the son would get the shot. “I told him, ‘Look, you can get this Johnson & Johnson vaccine,” Fischler said. “It’s one...

Best Life

This Vaccine Will Soon "Become Obsolete," Expert Says

The race to see which company would finish creating a COVID vaccine and acquire emergency-use authorization first was tight. Pfizer's COVID vaccine was ultimately the first approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use in the U.S. on Dec. 11—it was fully approved on Aug. 23—and Moderna's emergency approval followed shortly thereafter on Dec. 18. Johnson & Johnson was approved for emergency use some time later, on Feb. 27. But the differences between these vaccines don't stop there. While Pfizer and Moderna are both administered in two doses, Johnson & Johnson is a one-and-done vaccine. And Pfizer and Moderna are mRNA vaccines, while Johnson & Johnson is a viral vector vaccine. That fact alone could mean the latter is on its way out. Some experts believe that viral vector vaccines will soon disappear, as mRNA vaccines become the main solution to combat COVID and other diseases.
PHARMACEUTICALS
AOL Corp

What medical conditions exempt a person from receiving a Covid vaccine?

Now that the Food and Drug Administration has fully approved a Covid-19 vaccine, the Pfizer-BioNTech shot dubbed Comirnaty, more employers and universities are mandating immunization. Some people may seek medical exemptions to not receive the shots, but what medical conditions would warrant exemptions?. Individual companies and other institutions can determine...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Melbourne, FL
MSNBC

Why these Covid vaccine scientists resigned from the FDA

Tuesday’s departure of two influential scientists responsible for the Food and Drug Administration’s Covid-19 vaccine actions has brought a glaring issue within the agency to a critical boiling point: the need for true leadership. When four scientists and physicians at two of the most important United States agencies leave during...
INDUSTRY
knowridge.com

Moderna, Pfizer, J&J, which performs best in preventing Delta?

In a new study from Regenstrief Institute, researchers found COVID-19 vaccines are effective at preventing hospitalizations and emergency department visits caused by the Delta variant. They also found that Moderna’s vaccine is significantly more effective against Delta than Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson. These real-world results showed that vaccines remain...
INDUSTRY
Knowridge Science Report

This vaccine may fight all COVID-19 variants effectively

In a recent study published in ACS Infectious Diseases, researchers found a heat-tolerant COVID-19 vaccine can fight against all current SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern. They showed the vaccine formulations triggered a strong immune response in mice, protected hamsters from the virus, and remained stable at 37°C for up to a month and at 100°C for up to 90 minutes.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Got Johnson & Johnson, This Is When You Need a Booster, Study Shows

Health officials answered months of questions when they recently announced that COVID-19 vaccine boosters would be made available for the general public. But the decision to recommend a third dose of mRNA vaccines such as Pfizer or Moderna at eight months also left those who got a single-shot vaccine with questions about when they might need to get an extra shot. Now, new research from Johnson & Johnson has found that getting a booster at least six months after your initial dose can help bolster the immune system.
INDUSTRY
MarketRealist

Will There Be a Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Booster Shot for COVID-19?

At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the eyes of the world turned to pharmaceutical companies and scientists who could potentially end the devastation caused by the virus. In the U.S., three vaccines received emergency authorization use approval, including one made by Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). Article continues below advertisement.
INDUSTRY
PBS NewsHour

What to know about booster shots if you received Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine

For people who received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, the past few months have been a bit of a bumpy ride with news of side effects, pauses and restarts and now boosters. Maureen Ferran is a virologist at the Rochester Institute of Technology and has been keeping tabs on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Six months after the vaccine first received emergency use authorization, Ferran explains the latest research regarding its effectiveness, boosters and waning immunity against the delta variant.
PHARMACEUTICALS
CNET

Pfizer's COVID booster shot: Timeline to get it, who will be eligible and more

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. If you're fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with Pfizer-BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine, you could be eligible for a booster shot as soon as this month. Federal health officials are working out a schedule for when those who have already received two doses of Pfizer's vaccine can receive a third shot.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Benzinga

For COVID-19, Live Virus Vaccines Could Give Longer Term Protection Than the Current Warp Speed Vaccines — But They're Not Here Yet

The following article is sponsored by the clinical communications unit of Redington, Inc. , which is paid by Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. to provide investor communications services. The information contained in this article in no way represents investment advice or opinion on the part of Benzinga or its writers and is intended for informational purposes only.
PHARMACEUTICALS

