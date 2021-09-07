CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

Long lines expected at COVID testing sites following Labor Day weekend

By Anthony Kustura, wsoctv.com
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Eik9D_0bobnqnu00

CHARLOTTE — Throughout the pandemic, we’ve seen a surge in COVID-19 cases following a holiday weekend, and over the next few days and weeks, we’ll likely find out if that is the case again after Labor Day weekend.

After a busy holiday weekend at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, local doctors expect to see a September surge of COVID-19 cases.

“Our planes were full, going and coming,” said traveler Gail Delaney.

The TSA said it screened more than 5 million passengers between Friday and Sunday -- that’s almost 90% of the crowds from 2019, before the pandemic.

Last week, the CDC urged unvaccinated travelers to stay home.

[ CDC asks unvaccinated Americans to not travel for Labor Day due to rising COVID-19 cases ]

“Well, we’re both vaccinated, so that’s very important,” traveler Justin Maxwell told Channel 9. “And clearly masked the whole time.”

“I am vaccinated. I’m wearing a mask. I wash my hands. You know, it’s commonsense things,” said another traveler, John Bowerman-Davies.

Those travelers are expected to increase the demand for COVID testing, like at StarMed’s clinic in west Charlotte.

Testing sites in Charlotte have already been seeing long lines of people looking to get tested.

StarMed was only open for three hours on Labor Day but said they were still incredibly busy. With normal hours resuming on Tuesday at the testing site at old Eastland Mall, they’re expecting to see even more demand.

[ This is where you can get a COVID-19 test in the Charlotte area ]

In just three hours, they tested nearly 300 people on Monday. On a normal day they test about 400.

The CDC recommends those who are not vaccinated get tested after a trip. But even travelers who are vaccinated said they are playing it safe.

“It’s just a lot of people,” Delaney said. “I wasn’t expecting a lot of people, you know, since we’ve heard so much about people aren’t traveling. I think they must’ve changed their minds like we did.”

StarMed is testing from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

(WATCH BELOW: Testing sites face challenges as delta variant surges)

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

Which Mecklenburg County restaurants didn’t make the grade in August?

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health-code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County. Restaurants, food stands, mobile food operators and push carts are included in this review. Establishments listed below received grades of either a “B” or “C” when inspected during the month of August, according to data pulled Sept. 9 from the N.C. Public Health Inspections online database.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Alaska's largest hospital implements crisis care standards

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — (AP) — Overwhelmed by a surge in COVID-19 patients, Alaska’s largest hospital on Tuesday implemented crisis standards of care, prioritizing resources and treatments to those patients who have the potential to benefit the most. “While we are doing our utmost, we are no longer able to provide...
WSOC Charlotte

Latest: Alaska's biggest hospital begins rationing treatment

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Alaska’s largest hospital has begun rationing care, saying it has been overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients. Providence Alaska Medical Center said Tuesday it will prioritize resources and treatment to those patients who have the potential to benefit the most. Dr. Kristen Solana Walkinshaw is chief of staff at...
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
52K+
Followers
63K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy