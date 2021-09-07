How can service providers address security concerns in today's world?
Data breaches continue to make the headlines with the cost of breaches reaching a record high in 2021. According to the IBM Cost of a Data Breach Report 2021, the average cost of a stolen data record now stands at $161, and the average overall cost of data breach incident stands at $4.24 million. Not only are the costs of data breaches skyrocketing, but organizations and the service providers that protect them are more vulnerable to breaches than they’ve ever been before ¬– which is why a joint security strategy between these two players is so important.www.itproportal.com
Comments / 0