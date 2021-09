ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions are double-digit underdogs for their Monday night trip to face the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Oddsmakers have the Lions between 10- and 11.5-point underdogs, with the over/under total at 48.5 points. With the rest of the NFC North, both teams lost to open the season, putting a little more meaning into this early meeting. The last time these two met on Monday Night Football, the Packers won in the final seconds with help from some league-proclaimed questionable penalties called on Trey Flowers. The Lions have lost four straight to the Packers, trailing the all-time series 104-72-7.

