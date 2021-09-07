CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schedlberg Contemplation House / peter haimerl.architektur

By Paula Pintos
ArchDaily
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleText description provided by the architects. The architect Peter Haimerl revives houses for thinkers in the Bavarian Forest, the Schedlberg houses. On the Schedlberg nearby Arnbruck, there is an old house. Its name giving to the other houses. For a long time, there were farmers. For a long time, there was no one. Now they are temporary houses for thinkers.

www.archdaily.com

