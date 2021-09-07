Schedlberg Contemplation House / peter haimerl.architektur

Architecture must tread new paths in order to meet the ecological challenges of our time. The reuse of building components is an important aspect of this need. Under the auspices of The Architecture Week Basel (AWB), the design and programme of the Basel Pavillon intend to formulate a radical and aesthetic thesis for circular construction that implements (re)used components. A catalogue of used, reused building components from demolition projects in Switzerland is being compiled. It includes various building materials, types and scales. The pavilion will open in May 2022 as part of AWB which will offer local and international potential a biannual platform in Basel for the first time. The pavilion will be located on the Dreispitz site in Basel.

VISUAL ART ・ 2 DAYS AGO