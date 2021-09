Companies are using more cloud services, and they are adopting more agile development practices as they do. According to Gartner, public cloud spending went up by more than 40 percent in 2020 to $64.3 billion worldwide. Meanwhile, the State of Agile report by Digital.ai estimated that agile adoption increased from 37 percent in 2020 to 86 percent in 2021, while 75 percent of teams said DevOps was essential to how they worked. Both cloud and agile adoption went up massively over the previous year, and the pandemic was probably a big factor in those choices.

