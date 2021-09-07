CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toyota RAV4 review

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToyota switches its popular mid-sized SUV onto a new platform and hybrid-only tack. Toyota’s current-generation mid-sized SUV, the RAV4, made a clean break with its more than 25 years of history when it went on sale in the UK at the beginning of 2019. Following so many of its rangemates, it switched into Toyota’s latest ‘TNGA’ modular vehicle platform technology. Its dimensions changed only slightly, becoming one of few new cars to become shorter at the kerb than its immediate predecessor.

www.autocar.co.uk

Comments / 0

Telegraph

Which hybrid family SUV is best? Honda CR-V vs Toyota RAV4

It’s a dilemma many car buyers in Britain are now facing. You want an SUV to carry the family and their clobber, but a petrol engine is far too thirsty, diesel’s a dirty word these days, and any electric car you can afford just won’t quite be big enough. For...
BUYING CARS
thedrive

2022 Toyota Corolla Cross First Drive Review: Right Size, Right Price, Right Name

Smaller and cheaper than a RAV4, the compact crossover has an easy, unmistakably Corolla-like competence to it. The Toyota RAV4 is the most car most people will ever need. It's the right size inside and out, there's a variety of drivetrains for a huge range of prices and uses cases, it makes a lot of sense for a lot of people and as a result, it's one of the best selling vehicles in the country. If you want something smaller with similar capability there's always the sub-compact CH-R, but for many, that's just not big enough and don't forget, AWD is a must.
BUYING CARS
Top Speed

2022 Toyota Corolla Cross

Until recently the name "Corolla" made you think about Toyota’s compact sedan that is giving the Honda Civic a lot of headaches. Well, as of June, 2021 Toyota added a new version to the Corolla lineup: a compact crossover that will go after cars like Kia Seltos or Subaru Crosstrek.
CARS
Greater Milwaukee Today

Auto review: 2022 Toyota GR 86 is a truly fun sports car. But is it really a Toyota?

MONTICELLO, N.Y. — Having just taken the top two spots at the 24 Hours of Le Mans last month, Toyota’s Gazoo Racing team has much to be proud of. It’s taken years to achieve, and it's a testament to Toyota’s engineering and manufacturing acumen. Knowing that, it’s quite remarkable that the company doesn’t design or manufacture its own sports cars. Mazda, a car company a fraction of Toyota’s size, can afford to do so. So can Nissan. Yet Toyota’s sports cars are actually designed and manufactured by other automakers. The question remains: Why?
MONTICELLO, NY
northwestgeorgianews.com

Auto review: Why buy a 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross SUV? Did I mention it’s a Toyota?

AUSTIN, Texas — Toyota swings for the infield with the 2022 Corolla Cross, a subcompact SUV hitting the market this fall with singularly modest aspirations. Sized between the quirky C-HR and mega-selling RAV4, the Cross’ bid for buyers’ attention seems to rest on the Toyota and Corolla badges’ well-earned familiarity and respect rather than clear leadership in features, performance or technology.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

The Lexus RC F Fuji Speedway Edition Limited To Just 50 Units

Lexus introduced RC F Fuji Speedway last year, a limited-edition model of the naturally-aspirated sports coupe, named after the famous Japanese racing circuit where it was tested. Effectively, it was a renamed version of the discontinued RC F Track Edition. Only 60 examples of the 2021 RC F Fuji Speedway were built. But if you missed out, we have good news. The special-edition sports car is returning for the 2022 model year. And this version is even rarer, as only 50 are planned for production.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Is the Toyota RAV4 Prime Bigger Than the RAV4 Hybrid?

When you buy a hybrid electric vehicle (HEV), you’re usually buying a vehicle a bit bigger than its purely gas-guzzling counterpart. HEVs must make room for the gasoline engine, motor (or motors), and the electric battery that power the vehicle. However, what about a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV)? PHEVs typically have a larger battery than hybrids, allowing them to travel a longer distance on pure battery power. Additionally, a PHEV needs room for an onboard charger and an inverter, among other components. One might naturally think that the PHEV would be the larger vehicle, but, as with the Toyota RAV4 Prime (a PHEV) and the RAV4 Hybrid, this is not always the case.
CARS
Motor1.com

2022 Toyota Tacoma First Drive Review: Democratizing Off-Roading

Toyota has earned a reputation for its long-lasting, rugged pickups, and part of that famous recipe is familiarity. The company rarely breaks the mold with wild new designs, which is why the 2022 Toyota Tacoma looks a lot like the 2016 model (which also happens to share hard points with a design that dates back to 2005). However, there are a few crucial updates this year that make the mid-size truck better in rugged situations than ever.
CARS
Roanoke Times

2008 Toyota Camry Hybrid

2008 Toyota Camry Hybrid FWD eCVT 2.4L I4 Hybrid 2.4L I4 Hybrid. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE. Reviews:. * If you care as much about reducing greenhouse emissions as saving fuel, then driving a 2008...
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Toyota Is Ready To Spend Big On EVs

Toyota was one of the earliest carmakers to brings us gas-electric hybrids like the Prius. But since then it's been lagging behind the auto electrification industry that it created. Today at a media and investors meeting, it told us how it was going to change that. By 2030 the Japanese giant will spend more than $13.5 billion to develop batteries and battery supply systems.
CARS
femalefirst.co.uk

The TOYOTA HIGHLANDER Excel Premium

Toyota’s all-new Highlander brings together a classical SUV and blends it with luxury comfort, a great drive and an abundance of safety features, and driven by a fuel-efficient hybrid powertrain with intelligent all-wheel drive. With flexible seating combinations and a two-ton towing capacity, the Toyota Highlander is perfect for your...
CARS
nddist.com

Toyota to Invest Billions in EV Battery Development

Toyota announced it intends to spend north of $13.5 billion dollars on the development of batteries and its battery supply system by the year 2030. The largest automaker by volume made strides in hybrid gasoline-electric vehicles with its Prius, and now, Toyota is pushing for an all-electric model for next year.
CARS
Mac Observer

Maybe Toyota Will Build the Apple Car

In the latest round of ‘maybe they’ll pick this auto manufacturer,’ speculations have surfaced of Apple talking to Toyota. The rumored self driving car has been a hot topic for years. Now, it seems that the folks behind Project Titan are back in Asia to find a manufacturer. Could Toyota end up being the manufacturer to build the Apple Car?
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Toyota 86 Pretending To Be A Lamborghini Is Fooling Nobody

We love the Toyota GR 86. The latest generation of Toyota's budget-friendly sports car has enhanced everything that we appreciated about the last model, and just like the old FT-86 model, tuners are having a field day with the car. Sadly, not every modification carried out in this world is tasteful. We've seen some very odd creations over the years, including a Lamborghini Urus-inspired Toyota 86 buggy. And now we discover this shocker, an almost stock 86 that has been fitted with Lamborghini badges. Why anyone would do this is beyond us, and it seems that not even the owner can live with what he's done, as the car is for sale on Facebook.
CARS
WSOC Charlotte

SPONSORED: 50 million Toyota Corollas sold

If you’re the owner of a Toyota Corolla, then you know just how efficient, reliable, and fun to drive this sporty sedan can be. If you’re not the owner of one, what are you waiting for? Toyota just hit a major milestone for this best-seller and our N Charlotte Toyota dealership is here with the details.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Roanoke Times

2011 Classic Silver Metallic Toyota RAV4

*At Duncan's Hokie Honda, you'll work with sales people who have your best interest at heart. That's because they're not paid on commission, so they can simply focus on getting you the car you need. *All New Car Customers get a 10-year/200,000-mile drivetrain warranty. At No Charge!!. *Looking for an...
BUYING CARS
Talking With Tami

Girls Road Trip In The 2021 Toyota Rav4 Hybrid

Hey guys what a wonderful time I had cruising down the interstate to Orlando, Florida last weekend! My travel buddy Jen and I always head to Disneyworld together and have so much fun! We make a pit stop to get our Starbucks, stop along the way to shop and sing 80’s music in the car, its’ something to see lol! Toyota was so sweet to drop me off their 2021 Rav4 Hybrid for our Girls Road Trip and I really liked this small suv!
ORLANDO, FL

