CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Queens, NY

From Queens to Saratoga to Hartford, Enjoying the Ride!

By Charlie Voelker
104.5 The Team
104.5 The Team
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dead & Company is the latest rendition of the Grateful Dead put together by surviving member, Bob Weir. In years past accomplished musicians such as Jimmy Herring, Warren Haynes and Trey Anastasio sat in place of the late lead guitarist and vocalist for the band, Jerry Garcia. Weeks following what were supposed to be the final 50th Anniversary Grateful Dead shows in 2015 with the surviving members Weir, Mickey Hart, Billy Kreutzmann and Phil Lesch, Weir put together Dead & Co.

1045theteam.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Seven takeaways from California's recall election

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) on Tuesday won a broad and renewed mandate from voters who soundly rejected a recall attempt on the strength of a mammoth turnout campaign that targeted Democratic voters. Newsom is the second governor in American history, after former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker (R), to survive...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Queens, NY
Entertainment
County
Queens, NY
City
Hartford, NY
County
Saratoga County, NY
City
Queens, NY
Saratoga County, NY
Entertainment
The Associated Press

Putin in self-isolation due to COVID cases in inner circle

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin entered self-isolation after people in his inner circle became infected with the coronavirus, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that the leader himself tested negative for COVID-19. Putin, who is fully vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V, held several public engagements indoors Monday and even said that he may have to quarantine soon. An aide at the time sought to suggest he was speaking generally and insisted Tuesday that no one’s heath was endangered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

Democrats revive filibuster fight over voting rights bill

Senate Democrats’ new push to pass voting rights legislation is reviving tensions over the legislative filibuster, the biggest roadblock to passing significant pieces of President Biden ’s agenda. Democrats rolled out a fresh voting and elections proposal on Tuesday, touting it as a unifier for their 50-member caucus. The measure...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Nicholas deluges U.S. Gulf Coast with heavy rain, flooding

TEXAS CITY, Texas, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Nicholas moved slowly through the Gulf Coast on Tuesday, drenching Texas and Louisiana with torrential rain, flooding streets and leaving hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses without power. The damage from Nicholas comes just two weeks after Hurricane Ida. than...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Mayer
Person
Jimmy Herring
Person
Jeff Chimenti
Person
Trey Anastasio
Person
Warren Haynes
Person
Mickey Hart
Person
Jerry Garcia
Person
Billy Joel
Person
Bob Weir
Reuters

Ex-U.S. intel operatives admit hacking American networks for UAE

WASHINGTON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Three former U.S. intelligence operatives who worked as cyber spies for the United Arab Emirates admitted to violating U.S. hacking laws and prohibitions on selling sensitive military technology, under a deal to avoid prosecution announced on Tuesday. The operatives - Marc Baier, Ryan Adams and...
POLITICS
104.5 The Team

104.5 The Team

Schenectady, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
254K+
Views
ABOUT

104.5 The Team ESPN Radio has the best sports coverage for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy