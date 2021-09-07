CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Podcast shares grief journeys

By Kristine Goodrich kgoodrich@mankatofreepress.com
One Bright Star board President Alicia More (left) and Executive Director Erica Fischer record an episode of the “Life After Loss” podcast. Courtesy One Bright Star

Six years after her 17-month-old son never woke up from a nap, Danielle Duffey is able to choose joy again.

“Any struggle you’re going through, you have to choose joy,” the Lake Crystal mom said on an episode of the new “Life After Loss” podcast. “It’s OK to feel good. It took me a really long time to accept the good.”

Duffey makes a daily list of things that bring her joy. The lists help her find gratitude amid her grief, she said on the podcast produced by One Bright Star.

A Mankato-based nonprofit, One Bright Star provides resources for families who have lost a child.

On the podcast, Executive Director Erica Fischer and board President Alicia More invite guests to share about their grief process and experience. Most of the guests thus far have been parents who have lost children. They are also talking to people who have lost siblings, parents and others.

The podcast’s hosts said they hope it helps build community among those who often feel isolated in their grief.

“They inspire and give us hope, More said of the guests. “It allows listeners to know they’re not alone.”

The podcast brings out of darkness an often taboo topic, Fischer said.

“A lot of times people are afraid to talk about it or afraid to reach out,” she said. “This is such a great way for people who have experienced a loss to share their journey of grief.”

The podcast, which launched in June, replaces a weekly show on a local radio station that was canceled at the outset of the pandemic.

A One Bright Star board member donated podcasting equipment, the Birkholz and Associates law firm is donating office space to record the podcast and store equipment, and a board member is volunteering his technical expertise.

New episodes are posted most Mondays and can be found on most podcast platforms or at https://anchor.fm/onebrightstar.

Fischer and More don’t have a script or a long list of questions when they sit down with each guest.

“People are able to tell their story in a safe, intimate environment,” More said. “It’s just like having coffee and visiting.”

Duffey said the format made her more comfortable sharing about the loss of her son Blake, who died in his sleep in 2016. No cause for his death was determined — a phenomenon called sudden unexplained death in childhood.

Parents Danielle and Andrew Duffey remember their son Blake by including his photograph in family portraits with their other children (from left) Sibley, Emily and  Owen. Courtesy Danielle Duffey

Duffey said listening to the first few podcast episodes was impactful.

“Hearing the experiences of other moms reduces the feeling of isolation,” she said. “And it provides an instant, undeniable connection with these families.”

She volunteered to be a podcast guest hoping she also could bring comfort to other grieving families and also to honor Blake.

“The podcast allows a safe space to share our child without feeling any form of guilt or shame,” she said.

The podcast hosts are looking for future guests. While parents are a focus, the podcast’s hosts say its open to all guests and listeners who have experienced any loss of a loved one.

“If we touch just one other person out there, we feel like we’re doing our job,” More said.

Along with the podcast, One Bright Star hosts monthly “comfort coffee” gatherings in Mankato for parents who have lost a child.

The organization’s annual ceremony in remembrance of young lives lost is Sept. 26 at the One Bright Star memorial monument at Erlandson Park in Mankato.

For more information go to www.onebrightstar.org or www.facebook.com/OBSMankato.

