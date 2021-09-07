CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Grammar column: Are adverbs in your vocabulary?

Blueridgenow.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemember that part of speech called the adverb? It is often overlooked as a possible resource – one that can enliven our letters, reports, and whatever else we may be composing. Today’s column reminds us of what an adverb looks like and when it can and should be inserted. You...

www.blueridgenow.com

Comments / 0

Related
quickanddirtytips.com

Meet the Voice: Grammar Girl

Hey, Grammar Girl fans! How well do you know Grammar Girl? Over the past fifteen years, the Grammar Girl podcast has been helping people discover what’s interesting about language. Mignon Fogarty creates memory tricks to help you remember difficult grammar rules and showcases the unique “familects” that listeners use with their families. The archive of more than 800 episodes includes segments on the history of words like “nipperkin” and “grawlix,” interviews with authors, grammar rules and exceptions, and more.
ENTERTAINMENT
Savannah Morning News

Grammar Guy: Newspaper headlines obscure writers' views

This is the Grammar Guy column, a new weekly feature written by Curtis Honeycutt. Have you caught the Crash Blossoms’ reunion tour this summer? If you missed it, it’s because the Crash Blossoms aren’t a real band. They sound like a mid-to-late-90s one-hit-wonder group, whose number one song was called something like “Hey Monica” or “We Met in the Chat Room.”
ENTERTAINMENT
smileypete.com

Grammar Gourmet: Sports Verbiage

The recent Summer Olympics were a joy for those who love to watch elite athletes in competition. For those who love grammar, however, watching the Tokyo games was a constant cringe. Not because there were so many athletes from around the world who struggled with English — that was expected....
TOKYO, JP
bradleyscout.com

Column: Dear Mom,

Hi mom, it’s me. I would write you a formal letter, but let’s face it: No one does that anymore, and I’m not sure where to get stamps on campus. I was just talking to you about how I wasn’t sure what to write my column about this week. After all, it will be my second-to-last column before I graduate. I still can’t believe it. When do you think it will finally set in that I’m a senior and true adulthood is imminent?
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
E. B. White
WFAE

The Language Of Liberty: A Citizen's Vocabulary

This show originally aired on March 22, 2021. Do you have to think twice when news reports mention “filibuster,” “demagogue” or “pluralism?” If you do, you’re not alone. Many would agree that our civics education over the last couple of generations hasn’t been up to snuff when teaching the basics...
POLITICS
Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Half a hundred years of columns

I’ve been waiting half a century to write this column. I planned to write it, then Cowboy State Daily Publisher Bill Sniffin beat me to the punch, writing last week about our columnist pals in Wyoming who have been writing for around 50 years, folks like Bill himself and my old Casper Star-Tribune compadres Joan Barron and Sally Ann Shurmur.
LARAMIE, WY
Circleville Herald

Grammar Guy: Pump the brakes on the hot takes

Great news: Google has turned us into armchair experts on everything. In just a few minutes, we can know better than experts who have committed their entire careers to complicated scientific subjects. Thanks to social media, each of us is now our own talking head in a 24/7 outrage news...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

My anti-racist vocabulary

My return to campus as a Fellow in the Inspired Leadership Initiative (ILI) allows me to reflect and reexamine, not only thoughts about ND, but my own growth and experience. In today’s episode of my column, I will revisit racism and ultimately, anti-racism. For many years, and with deep appreciation,...
NOTRE DAME, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammar#Times News
Daily Tar Heel

Column: Three chords and the truth

The bend of a guitar string, the gentle fall of a fiddle bow and the twangy vibrato of a homegrown voice: country music is the language of rural America. Once the anthem of the working class, it has evolved into the calling card of conservative America. The genre emerged out...
MUSIC
appstate.edu

Fiction Writer Leah Hampton

3:30 - 4:30: Craft Talk “Why Do the Work?” How field research and disciplined craft enhance your fiction. Named a Best Book of 2020 by Slate, Electric Literature, and PopMattersF*ckface is a brassy, bighearted debut collection of twelve short stories about rurality, corpses, honeybee collapse, and illicit sex in post-coal Appalachia. The twelve stories in this knockout collection--some comedic, some tragic, many both at once--examine the interdependence between rural denizens and their environment. A young girl, desperate for a way out of her small town, finds support in an unlikely place. A ranger working along the Blue Ridge Parkway realizes that the dark side of the job, the all too frequent discovery of dead bodies, has taken its toll on her. Haunted by his past, and his future, a tech sergeant reluctantly spends a night with his estranged parents before being deployed to Afghanistan. Nearing fifty and facing new medical problems, a woman wonders if her short stint at the local chemical plant is to blame. A woman takes her husband's research partner on a day trip to her favorite place on earth, Dollywood, and briefly imagines a different life. In the vein of Bonnie Jo Campbell and Lee Smith, Leah Hampton writes poignantly and honestly about a legendary place that's rapidly changing. She takes us deep inside the lives of the women and men of Appalachia while navigating the realities of modern life with wit, bite, and heart.
BOONE, NC
Columbia University

In the Libraries: September at George Bruce

This September, George Bruce Library on 125th Street will offer a library card sign-up event, online book discussions, opportunities to learn about crochet, and much more. While many of the events at the George Bruce Library and other New York Public Library locations are still being held virtually, the libraries themselves are offering nearly full service, including general library use and seating, unlimited browsing, computer access, and more. Masks are still required for everyone at all NYPL locations. Learn more about the NYPL's reopening policies.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
psychologytoday.com

I’m Not Perfect; That’s OK

Perfectionism is overrated. Being able to see gray is preferable to only black-and-white thinking. We can love people and other creatures who are imperfect. My former psychiatrist and therapist Dr. Lev and I spent a lot of time discussing how my thinking and behaviors exemplified a black-and-white or all-or-nothing stance. I had a difficult time being anywhere in the gray area. The thought of being mediocre was unfathomable to me.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Blueridgenow.com

Pam Stone: A small memento captures our hearts

My dear friend Sharon, who has, for ages, made up a circle of like minded horse-crazy ladies, has pulled up stakes and is moving out west. As much as it crushes out hearts to bid adieu, the rest of us understand and have supported her decision, holding her hand and wiping tears in person and over ‘Messenger’ as she has faced the bittersweet reality of rehoming her horses, selling her beautiful Asheville farm and setting out with her husband in the biggest RV I’ve ever seen.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Entrepreneur

The Ultimate List of Book Author Tools

If you are an author, you need the best available tools at your fingertips to grow and scale your business. Business owners spend an estimated 17 percent of their time on administrative tasks. As an author, that leaves you with a lot less time and energy for the thing you love the most: writing.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
247tempo.com

The Most Anticipated Books to Read This Fall

Many people have been reading a lot more because of COVID-19. The pandemic is far from over and summer is winding down, so it’s a safe bet that people will still be looking for good material going into the fall. 24/7 Tempo has created a list of 20 must-read books that will be released in the coming months.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Circleville Herald

Grammar Guy: What’s really on the menu?

Restaurant menus have gone through a rapid evolution over the past few years. Gone are the doorstop-thick novels at places like The Cheesecake Factory; they’ve been replaced with QR codes so we can scroll through appetizers and entrees on our smartphones. Although many paper menus have been replaced with digital...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
Mental_Floss

12 Inspiring Quotes About Books and Reading

Books can transport readers to far-flung places, send them back (or forward) in time, and open their eyes and minds to new points of view. Authors are well aware of the effects books can have; here are some of the profound things your favorite writers have had to say about books and reading. (You can find these quotes, and many more, in Mental Floss’s The Curious Reader: A Journal for Book Lovers, out now.)
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy