Letter: Stop forcing urbanism on NH towns

There is a serious threat to our lifestyle and economy in N.H., especially here on the Seacoast and that is a lack of workers. Ask any restaurant or business owner what their biggest problem is and the answer will be the same-the inability to attract and retain qualified employees. There are several factors driving this employment crisis, but two are dominant and key- the lack of affordable housing and childcare. Without these two crucial elements, young families will be unable to remain here. Our state already has one of the oldest populations in the country and having this trend continue unchecked will not be a benefit to our communities. A thriving economy needs residents of all ages and local towns need to address the lack of affordable housing and childcare now.

ECONOMY ・ 12 DAYS AGO