Letter: Stop forcing urbanism on NH towns

By DAVID BROOKS -
Concord Monitor
 8 days ago

It’s like death by 1,000 cuts. Bills keep coming before the legislature which eat away, bit by bit, at local control, in hopes voters won’t notice. Partial bills are being “thrown at the wall to see what sticks” so Sununu and Biden can take zoning and planning decisions from towns and put them squarely in the hands of state and federal governments, as we’ve already seen with Housing Appeals Board. The HAB does not exist to protect you, the homeowner, but to enable predatory developers who don’t care where and how they clutter up your town with high-density construction.

IN THIS ARTICLE
