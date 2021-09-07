CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Update on the latest sports

wcn247.com
 8 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic is into the U.S. Open quarterfinals and three wins from men’s tennis history. The No. 1 seed pulled away over the final 2 1/2 sets to beat 99th-ranked American Jenson Brooksby 1-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 and keep alive his hopes for the first calendar-year Grand Slam by a men’s player since 1969.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Postseason-bound: Giants first in MLB to clinch playoff spot

SAN FRANCISCO -- When he took over after the 2018 season, Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi didn't use the word "rebuild." On Monday night, the Giants proved why. Less than three years after a new front office took over, and just two seasons into Gabe Kapler's tenure as...
MLB
chatsports.com

Dodgers News: Max Scherzer Named NL Player Of The Week For Sept. 6-12

Los Angeles Dodgers, Max Scherzer, National League, Chris Taylor, Major League Baseball Player of the Week Award, A. J. Pollock, Eric Hosmer. Max Scherzer was named National League Player of the Week for the period of Sept. 6-12. He’s the third Los Angeles Dodgers player to earn the honor this season, joining AJ Pollock (July 5-11) and Chris Taylor (July 19-25).
MLB
chatsports.com

Dodgers: Max Scherzer Records 3,000th Career Strikeout of Hall of Fame Career

Los Angeles Dodgers, Max Scherzer, National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, San Diego Padres, Los Angeles, San Diego, Eric Hosmer, Justin Verlander, Randy Johnson, CC Sabathia. Ace right-hander of the Dodgers and future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer hit a career milestone with some conviction on Sunday in Los...
MLB
wcn247.com

Dodgers clinch postseason berth in 8-4 win over D-backs

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have clinched a postseason berth by beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-4 for their fifth straight win. The Dodgers got home runs by Max Muncy, Trea Turner and Will Smith. Their victory, combined with losses by Cincinnati and San Diego, secured the Dodgers' ninth consecutive playoff spot in pursuit of a second straight World Series championship. LA’s home record of 51-23 leads the majors. Arizona got a three-run blast by Ketel Marte, but never led.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
The Spun

Legendary Detroit Tigers Star Has Passed Away At 79

Detroit Tigers legend and 11-time MLB All Star Bill Freehan has passed away at the age of 79, the team announced on Thursday morning. Freehan was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s several years ago and spent the last couple years under hospice care in his northern Michigan home, per the Detroit Free Press.
DETROIT, MI
wtloam.com

Sports Update: Thursday, September 2nd

On Wednesday, thhe Reds and Cardinals split their day/night doubleheader at GABP. St. Louis won the afternoon game 5-4. Tucker Barnhart, Joey Votto and pitcher Wade Miley driving in runs for Cincinnati. The Reds took the nightcap 12-2. Nick Castellanos drove in six runs with a 2-run homer and a grand slam. Kyle Farmer with a two-run shot and Eugenio Suarez hit a solo home run.
SOMERSET, KY
kusi.com

Weekend Sports Update with Burt Grossman

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI Sports Contributor Burt Grossman joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the biggest sports news from the weekend. Grossman discussed the life and legacy of Coach Chris Thompson, COVID protocol on the field, and college football.
SAN DIEGO, CA
bleachernation.com

Chicago Cubs Lineup: The September Regulars?

Brett Taylor is the Editor and Lead Cubs Writer at Bleacher Nation, and you can find him on Twitter at @BleacherNation and @Brett_A_Taylor. Bleacher Nation Privacy Policy and Terms of Use. Bleacher Nation is a private media site, and it is not affiliated in any way with Major League Baseball, the National Football League, the National Basketball Association, the National Hockey League, the Chicago Cubs, the Chicago Bears, the Chicago Bulls, the Chicago White Sox, or the Chicago Blackhawks. None of MLB, the NFL, the NBA, the NHL, the Cubs, the Bears, the Bulls, the White Sox, or the Blackhawks have endorsed, supported, directed, or participated in the creation of the content at this site, or in the creation of the site itself. It's just a media site that happens to cover MLB, the NFL, the NBA, the NHL, the Chicago Cubs, the Chicago Bears, the Chicago Bulls, the Chicago White Sox, and the Chicago Blackhawks.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Roger Federer
austinnews.net

Rangers relish spoiler role, host 4-game set vs. Astros

When Houston right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. worked six strong innings in the Astros' 3-1 home victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday, it marked the first time an Astros starter had recorded at least 18 outs since McCullers accomplished the feat six days earlier. As a result of McCullers'length...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

3 Under-the-Radar MLB FanDuel Plays for Monday 9/13/21

When being contrarian in daily fantasy sports, there's a fine line between taking a calculated risk and being reckless. But differentiating your lineups from everyone else's is the name of the game if you plan on taking down one of those highly lucrative DFS tournaments. Whether it's because of bookmaker totals, other options at a given position, or some gem you've found who everyone is overlooking, we can always find potential under-rostered plays if we look hard enough.
MLB
wcn247.com

Wisdom, Rivas homer as Cubs beat fading Phillies 6-3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Patrick Wisdom and Alfonso Rivas hit back-to-back homers for the Chicago Cubs in a 6-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies have lost six of seven games. Wilson Contreras led off the fifth inning with a single, Wisdom hit his 26th homer of the year, and Rivas followed with the first of his big league career. It was 3-1 on 12 pitches. Adrian Sampson gave up two runs in five innings for the win. The Phillies have not made the playoffs since 2011.
MLB
wcn247.com

Judge starts 5-HR barrage to back Cole, Yanks beat O's 7-2

BALTIMORE (AP) — Aaron Judge started a five-homer barrage that backed Gerrit Cole, and the New York Yankees beat the Baltimore Orioles 7-2 to win consecutive games for the first time since Sept. 1 and 3. Cole returned from left hamstring tightness that cut short his Sept. 7 start against Toronto. He stranded the bases loaded in a 29-pitch first inning when he struck out Ramón Uris and allowed one run and four hits in five innings with seven strikeouts and three walks. He threw 108 pitches. Judge homered hit a two-run homer in the first off a changeup from Alexander Wells.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brewers#Phillies#Us Open#Ap#American#The San Francisco Giants#The Los Angeles Dodgers#Nl#Cardinals#Braves#Reds#Cubs#Padres#Kee#Mets#Yankees#The Red Sox#Rays#The Blue Jays#Astros
wcn247.com

Astros starter Odorizzi go 10-day IL after covering first

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The AL West-leading Houston Astros have put starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi on the 10-day injured list with right foot soreness. Odorizzi got hurt on a play when covering first base Monday night in the series opener at Texas. Manager Dusty Baker said the right-hander was having an MRI exam on Tuesday. Odorizzi’s roster spot was filled by right-hander Zack Greinke. Houston reinstated Greinke from the COVID-19 injury list to make his scheduled start Tuesday night, which was 16 days after he had last pitched.
MLB
wcn247.com

Rays milestone...Rockies hold off Braves...Bills mandate

TORONTO (AP) — Drew Rasmussen combined with four relievers on a three-hitter. Brandon Lowe and Ji-Man Choi homered and the Tampa Bay Rays became the first AL team to reach 90 wins by beating the Toronto Blue Jays 2-0. After losing four of their previous five, the East-leading Rays hit the 90-win mark for the eighth time — all in the past 14 seasons. Tampa Bay stopped a two-game losing streak. The Rays have not lost three in a row since July 25-28. ATLANTA (AP) — Brendan Rodgers hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the fifth inning, Trevor Story went deep in the second and the Colorado Rockies held on to beat the Atlanta Braves 5-4. Jon Gray pitched five innings as the Rockies, far back in the NL West standings, moved to 22-51 on the road coming off a four-game series win at Philadelphia. NL East-leading Atlanta, going for its fourth straight division title, began the night with a 4 1/2-game lead over Philadelphia. The Braves had won five of seven.
NFL
wcn247.com

Buster Posey's 18th homer helps Giants to ninth straight win

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Buster Posey homered in the first inning and scored the go-ahead run on an error in the third, and the San Francisco Giants beat the San Diego Padres 6-1 for their ninth straight victory a day after becoming the first team in the big leagues to clinch a playoff berth. Brandon Belt and Darin Ruf each hit run-scoring doubles and Tommy La Stella added an RBI single to back Anthony DeSclafani, who won for the first time in five starts since defeating Colorado on Aug. 13. The pitcher allowed six earned runs over his previous 14 2/3 innings.
MLB
Red Bluff Daily News

SF Giants celebrate playoff-clinching win with locker room party

SAN FRANCISCO — Brandon Belt said he almost forgot about how much champagne burns when it gets into your eyes. Despite wearing a pair of ski goggles, he quickly remembered what the sensation was like Monday night inside the Giants’ clubhouse. “It burns so good. I mean, we absolutely love...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
NewsBreak
Sports
NWI.com

Allen scheduled to start for Cleveland against Minnesota

Cleveland Indians (69-72, second in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (63-81, fifth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Logan Allen (1-6, 7.08 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 27 strikeouts) Twins: Charlie Barnes (0-3, 6.59 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 13 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota and Cleveland will play on Tuesday. The Twins...
MLB
wcn247.com

Cards hold off Mets 7-6 in 11 to move into playoff position

NEW YORK (AP) — Edmundo Sosa hit the go-ahead single in a three-run 11th inning and the hard-charging St. Louis Cardinals climbed all the way back into playoff position with a wild 7-6 victory over the New York Mets. New York scored twice in the bottom of the 11th and had two runners on when Kwang Hyun Kim retired pinch-hitter Albert Almora Jr. for his second career save, ending a back-and-forth game that took 4 hours, 34 minutes. Pinch-hitter Andrew Knizner had a two-run single to give the Cardinals needed breathing room as they shook off Javier Báez’s tying homer in the ninth. Tyler O’Neill homered and drove in three runs for the streaking Cardinals, who vaulted into the second NL wild-card slot.
MLB
wcn247.com

Bills' shot mandate...Indians top Twins...Equal pay

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have joined the Las Vegas Raiders as only the NFL teams to require proof of vaccination against COVID-19 for all fans over 12. The rules will be the same for Buffalo Sabres games when the NHL season gets underway next month. Unvaccinated fans were allowed to attend the Bills’ first home game, Sept. 12, but were supposed to wear masks. Many fans say they saw little enforcement. Erie County officials say the policy shift was a joint decision between the county and teams’ owners. There’s no option to gain entry with a negative virus test instead, as allowed by the Saints and Seahawks.
NFL
wcn247.com

Keller expected to start as Pittsburgh hosts Cincinnati

Cincinnati Reds (75-70, third in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (53-91, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Vladimir Gutierrez (9-6, 4.05 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 82 strikeouts) Pirates: Mitch Keller (4-11, 6.29 ERA, 1.76 WHIP, 82 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates +128, Reds -149; over/under is 9 runs.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy