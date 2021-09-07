CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

EXPLAINER: Why is history repeating itself in Guinea's coup?

By KRISTA LARSON - Associated Press
 8 days ago

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Many hoped that Guinea’s landmark 2010 election would finally give the West African country a democratic leader after decades of corrupt dictatorship. Instead President Alpha Conde decided to stick around for a third term, modifying the constitution so that the term limits no longer applied to him. His plan to extend his rule prompted violent street protests in Conakry last year — and ultimately sealed Conde’s fate as vulnerable to the kind of military coup that many hoped was becoming a thing of the past. State television has carried images of jubilant Guineans celebrating but the real test could be whether forces loyal to the ousted president accept the coup.

