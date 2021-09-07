CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Turkey aims to improve ties with Egypt, UAE

By ANDREW WILKS - ASSOCIATED PRESS
wcn247.com
 8 days ago

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu says Turkey is to taking steps to normalize ties with regional rivals Egypt and the United Arab Emirates. Cavusoglu was speaking on Tuesday as officials from Turkey and Egypt were meeting in Ankara for a second round of talks on improving strained relations. Cavusoglu told broadcaster NTV that Egypt and Turkey could exchange ambassadors again if officials from both countries come to an agreement. Turkey has been at loggerheads with Egypt, the UAE and Saudi Arabia over a number of issues, most recently the conflict in Libya, where Ankara backed the UN-recognized administration in Tripoli while its Arab rivals supported an opposing faction.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Turkey, Egypt pledge further talks to normalise ties after 2nd round

ANKARA/CAIRO, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Turkey and Egypt agreed on Wednesday to continue talks to repair and eventually normalise strained ties after wrapping up a second round of discussions meant to address differences, the two countries said in a joint statement. The talks were held in Ankara over two days...
WORLD
Axios

Frosty relationship between Turkey and UAE begins to thaw

Ankara — Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, longtime regional rivals, have in recent weeks stepped up their efforts to mend ties. Driving the news: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a rare phone call on Monday with the UAE's de facto leader, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed. That was followed by a call on Tuesday between their foreign ministers.
MIDDLE EAST
US News and World Report

Analysis-Turkey and UAE Rein in Dispute That Fuelled Conflict and Hurt Economy

ANKARA (Reuters) - A truce between bitter regional rivals Turkey and the United Arab Emirates has calmed tensions that fuelled conflicts including Libya's war, officials and diplomats say, after years of animosity and insults. But with political differences still running deep, the two countries are expected to focus on building...
MIDDLE EAST
b975.com

Turkey sees positive momentum in talks to repair ties with UAE

ANKARA (Reuters) – Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday there was a positive momentum in Turkey’s discussions with the United Arab Emirates to end a years-long rift and that ties could come back on track if the momentum was maintained. The regional rivals have held a series of contacts...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkey#Uae#Un#Ap#Turkish#Ntv#Arab
sandiegouniontribune.com

Turkey, Egypt agree to further talks in bid to ease tensions

ISTANBUL — East Mediterranean rivals Turkey and Egypt have agreed to continue talks aimed at stabilizing relations after the end of a second round of negotiations, the two governments said Wednesday. A joint statement said that after a two-day meeting in Ankara it was agreed to extend talks, “confirming (the...
WORLD
Birmingham Star

Taliban regime faces recognition challenge

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 13 (ANI): After taking over Afghanistan and announcing the government in the troubled country, the Taliban regime faces the challenge of getting recognition, local media reported on Monday. The Taliban last week formed the interim "Islamic Emirate", appointing hardliners in its new government who oversaw the 20-year...
WORLD
AFP

Fintech and fighter jets: one year on, UAE-Israel ties bear fruit

A year has passed since Israel and the United Arab Emirates normalised ties in a US-brokered agreement, leading to a raft of deals ranging from tourism and aviation to cutting-edge technology. On September 15, 2020, the UAE became the first Gulf nation to establish formal relations with the Jewish state, and the third Arab country ever to do so after Egypt and Jordan in 1979 and 1994 respectively. Bahrain signed on the same day, and later Sudan and Morocco also joined the US-brokered Abraham Accords to normalise ties with Israel. Here are some key issues following the historic deal, which broke with decades of Arab policy that there should be no ties with Israel until it makes peace with the Palestinians.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
albuquerqueexpress.com

15 injured in landmine explosion in Yemen's Hodeidah: sourc

Sana'a [Yemen], September 14 (ANI/Xinhua): A total of 15 people were injured in a landmine blast in Yemen's Red Sea port city of Hodeidah on Monday, a government official told Xinhua. "An explosion of a landmine previously laid by the Houthi militia struck a vehicle with 15 people on board...
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
United Arab Emirates
NewsBreak
United Nations
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Egypt
Country
Saudi Arabia
dallassun.com

Iraqi PM Visits Tehran For Economic-Cooperation Talks

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has traveled to Tehran to become the first foreign leader to hold talks with newly installed Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. Kadhimi told a joint press conference on September 12 that the two 'discussed certain joint economic questions and strategic projects,' as well as boosting bilateral trade.
MIDDLE EAST
wcn247.com

Libya’s interim premier arrives in Cairo for talks on ties

CAIRO (AP) — An Egyptian official say Libya’s interim prime minister has arrived in Cairo for talks on future ties between the two African neighbors. Premier Abdul Hamid Dbeibah was greeted at the Cairo airport on Wednesday by Egypt’s Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly. The Libyan premier heads his country’s delegation in talks on the so-called Egyptian-Libyan Joint Higher Committee, which focuses on trade and other cooperation. The visit comes less than five months after Madbouly became the most senior Egyptian official to visit Libya since the oil-rich country plunged into chaos in 2011.
WORLD
U.S. Department of State

U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Lenderking’s Travel to Saudi Arabia and Oman

U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking is in Saudi Arabia today where he will meet with senior officials from the Governments of the Republic of Yemen and Saudi Arabia. He will then travel to Oman to meet with senior Omani officials. The Special Envoy will also meet with UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen David Gressly, and UN Security Council permanent member state ambassadors to Yemen. Special Envoy Lenderking’s efforts are focused on advancing an inclusive, UN-led peace process and bringing immediate relief to the people of Yemen. He will also continue to press the parties on the need for the regular, free flow of essential commodities and humanitarian aid into and throughout Yemen.
WORLD
wcn247.com

Germany concerned by talk of Russian mercenary ops in Mali

BERLIN (AP) — The German government has expressed concern at reports on the possible deployment of Russian mercenaries in Mali. Germany has several hundred soldiers taking part in United Nations stabilization and European Union training missions in the West African country. A Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said Germany considers the possibility of such a cooperation between Mali and private mercenaries “very worrying.” Her comments echoed those of officials in France, which has a larger military presence in Mali. A defense ministry spokeswoman said that if the Malian government were to go ahead with the reported plans then Germany would “examine possible consequences.” She said this included examining whether the basis for Germany’s current military missions in Mali was still fulfilled.
POLITICS
Reuters

Algeria, Saudi Arabia discuss OPEC, regional, international issues

ALGIERS (Reuters) - Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on Tuesday discussed coordination within OPEC as well as bilateral, regional and international issues, Algeria’s presidency and the Saudi minister said. Saudi Arabia “is keen to continue coordination and consultation regarding regional and...
MIDDLE EAST
wcn247.com

Leader says Poland wants to be in EU, but remain sovereign

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s most powerful politician says the country’s future is in the European Union but that Poland also wishes to remain a sovereign country. Jaroslaw Kaczynski, who is the head of the ruling conservative party made his comments in an interview with the state news agency, published Wednesday. It follows some harsh comments last week about the 27-member bloc from top party members. They led opposition politicians to accuse the country’s leadership of seeking to take the country out of the EU. Some political observers in Poland also fear that harsh comments about the EU could put Poland on a path to leaving the bloc by accident. Support for EU membership runs very high in Poland.
POLITICS
wcn247.com

China affirms UN peacekeeping role with multinational drills

QUESHAN, China (AP) — China has emphasized its role in United Nations peacekeeping operations with its hosting of multinational exercises that ended Wednesday. The 10 day-long drills in the central province of Henan featured around 1,000 troops from China, Mongolia, Pakistan and Thailand. They practiced armed escorts, security patrols, construction of temporary bases, civilian protection and counterterrorism. Chinese weapons, equipment and facilities were in the forefront throughout the exercises, underscoring the country's standing as the largest contributor of peacekeeping forces among the seven permanent members of the U.N. Security Council. China has the world's largest standing military.
CHINA
washingtonnewsday.com

Ex–Russian President Vladimir Putin says the 9/11 anniversary is a good time to reflect on the United States’ failed war on terror.

Ex–Russian President Vladimir Putin says the 9/11 anniversary is a good time to reflect on the United States’ failed war on terror. The failure of the US engagement in Afghanistan to eradicate terrorism, a goal that demands “the entire world community,” according to former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, should be remembered on the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy