FOBI Completes Integration With Lightspeed To Provide Real-Time POS Data Aggregation And Analytics To Lightspeed Customers
Fobi Partnership With Lightspeed Serves As Further Validation Of Company’s Go To Market Strategy Through Global Tier-1 Channel Partners. Fobi AI, a global leader in providing real-time data analytics through artificial intelligence to drive customer activation and engagement is pleased to announce a data aggregation and analytics partnership with Lightspeed Commerce Inc., the one-stop commerce platform for merchants around the world to simplify, scale and create exceptional customer experiences.martechseries.com
