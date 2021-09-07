My Turn: Stand behind NH veterans

Last week, I read an important article penned by a fellow New Hampshire legislator and fellow military veteran. He described in detail all of the feelings of anxiety and anger that have been awoken inside of him by the infuriating events we’ve seen unfolding in Kabul. He spoke about his experiences fighting in Afghanistan on the ground near the international airport, how difficult it was when he returned stateside and how the past few weeks have led him to re-live those horrors.